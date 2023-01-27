FC Goa took another step towards cementing their place in the top six by defeating East Bengal by a 4-2 margin at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday, January 26. The Gaurs sealed a convincing victory, courtesy of Iker Guarrotxena’s first-half hat trick.

As a result, they have leapfrogged both Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan to third in the standings. Carlos Pena’s side currently have 26 points, but both sides below them have a game in hand, while sixth-placed Odisha FC have two games in hand over FC Goa.

East Bengal FC, meanwhile, struggled to get going and were exposed at the back by their opponents’ constant movement in midfield. They remain ninth in the table with 12 points and their playoff hopes have further diminished as they are now 10 points behind Odisha FC.

# Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 15 12 3 0 45 13 32 39 2 15 11 2 2 30 9 21 35 3 16 8 2 6 30 24 6 26 4 14 8 1 5 23 22 1 25 5 14 7 3 4 17 13 4 24 6 14 7 1 6 21 23 -2 22 7 15 6 1 8 16 19 -3 19 8 14 4 5 5 24 26 -2 17 9 15 4 0 11 17 31 -14 12 10 15 2 3 10 13 28 -15 9 11 15 1 1 13 13 41 -28 4

After a dismal first half, East Bengal were once again punished by the Gaurs with Brandon Fernandes scoring an extraordinary free-kick in the 53rd minute. Despite going four goals down, the Red and Gold Brigade showed some spirit to bounce back and pinned their opponents back.

Two quick goals by Suhair VP and Sarthak Golui pulled them back into the game, but it was too little too late. Stephen Constantine cut a forlorn figure on the sidelines as his side’s struggles continue.

FC Goa find their rhythm again; East Bengal falter

After enduring four winless games, FC Goa were undoubtedly in a spot of bother ahead with ISL 2022-23 approaching its business end. However, a 3-1 win over Kerala Blasters appears to have turned the mood around in the camp as they followed it up with another impressive performance at the Fatorda.

The Gaurs tend to dominate possession but have been inconsistent in terms of decision-making in the final third. That feature of their game has certainly improved with Noah Sadaoui, Iker Guarrotxena, and Brandon Fernandes finding form.

East Bengal, however, stumbled to their fourth consecutive defeat. Their transfer ban meant that they weren’t allowed to sign players until January 26. But with the ban being lifted, they can now register English striker Jake Jervis, who has the potential to improve their attack from the get-go.

FC Goa now have a crucial game coming up against Odisha FC, and a victory would be enough to secure their playoff berth. Meanwhile, East Bengal are set to face Kerala Blasters at the Salt Lake Stadium in what could prove to be a do-or-die game for the home side.

