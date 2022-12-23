Updated Points Table: FC Goa leapfrog to 4th in ISL 2022-23 standings after a draw against Jamshedpur FC

With a late goal from Iker Guarrotxena, FC Goa scripted a fighting 2-2 draw against Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Thursday, December 22.

The point takes the Gaurs to fourth spot in the ISL 2022-23 league standings, with 19 points from 11 games. Goa are level on points with Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC, both of whom have a game in hand each. Carlos Pena's men are ahead based on their superior goal difference.

However, with matches against ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC, the third and second-placed teams respectively, next, FC Goa will have to be resilient to keep their bid for the title alive.

Meanwhile, for Jamshedpur FC, the draw means they're still stuck in the 10th spot with just five points. The doors are closing swiftly on their Top 6 hopes. In their next three matches, the Red Miners face Kerala Blasters FC, Chennaiyin FC, and East Bengal, three sides who are gunning for the same spots. These could be crucial matches that decide their fate in the league well before the end of the season.

Jamshedpur FC inspired but FC Goa remain resilient

The hosts were clearly the superior side from the first whistle. The Goan midfield was almost seemingly overwhelmed by Jamshedpur FC's pressure in the middle. Jamshedpur were rewarded in the 31st minute for their pressure. From a corner, Rafael Crivellaro drilled in a delicious ball at the front post for Emmanuel-Thomas, whose effort was deflected into his own net by Iker Guarrotxena.

But the Gaurs restored parity in the 38th minute when Makan Chothe delivered a pin-point cross for Guarrotxena, who made amends for his early own goal.

Even after the break, JFC continued their proactive approach and looked on top of the proceedings when Ishan Pandita capitalized on an error from FC Goa custodian Dheeraj Singh and scored in the 50th minute.

As the game rolled towards the final whistle, it seemed like the Red Miners had managed to seal the three points. But Guarrotxena once again leveled the scores in the 89th minute with a low volley on the first post.

