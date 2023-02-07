Updated Points Table: FC Goa topple ATK Mohun Bagan to go fourth in ISL 2022-23 standings

FC Goa were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday, February 7. Following the result, the Gaurs have climbed to fourth in the ISL 2022-23 standings, above ATK Mohun Bagan.

FC Goa, who have 27 points from 17 matches, will next face league leaders Mumbai City FC before locking horns with fellow knockout hopefuls Chennaiyin FC.

With the race for the playoffs wide open, Carlos Pena's men will be hoping to win their final set of matches.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC are still seventh after the draw with 24 points, one adrift of Bengaluru FC, who occupy the final playoff spot. The Juggernauts are winless in their last four watches, with the slump pushing them out of the top six. Odisha FC will play two bottom-ranked teams in their last three matches and still have a shot at glory.

Chennaiyin FC, who are eighth with 18 points, still have an outside shot and will face a crucial test on Tuesday, February 7, when they face third-placed Kerala Blasters FC.

FC Goa's road to the top six is filled with hurdles

Despite moving into the fourth spot on Monday, FC Goa are still far from having secured a berth in the ISL 2022-23 playoffs. The Gaurs will next face Mumbai City, followed by two clashes against fellow knockout hopefuls Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC.

FC Goa have only won two of their last seven encounters and their current form will be a concern for head coach Carlos Pena. Although their victories against Kerala Blasters and East Bengal were comprehensive, dropping points against bottom-placed NorthEast United FC and 10-man Odisha FC were frustrating.

If FC Goa are to keep their top six hopes alive, they will have to build on their momentum. Facing an undefeated Mumbai City side could be the best time to work on their form.

