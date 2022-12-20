Updated Points Table: Kerala Blasters FC propel to 4th in ISL 2022-23 standings after draw against Chennaiyin FC

In the final game of matchweek 11 of the ISL 2022-23 season, Chennaiyin FC's Vincy Barretto scored against Kerala Blasters FC to neutralize Sahal Abdul Samad's first-half strike to seal a 1-1 stalemate on Monday, December 19.

The draw takes the Yellow Army to fourth in the league standings.

The Blasters are currently on 19 points, level on points with Odisha FC but ahead on goal difference. They are just a point behind third-placed ATK Mohun Bagan.

Meanwhile, the draw meant Chennaiyin FC are still lingering in the seventh spot, four points away from the top six.

However, with matches against the three top sides in their next four fixtures, the Marina Machans will have to be resilient to keep their bid for the knockout berths alive. Bengaluru FC are trailing them by four points and are hoping to hunt Chennai down soon.

With all the teams now having played their first half of matches, Mumbai City FC still lead the league race with 24 points, two ahead of second-placed Hyderabad FC.

1 10 7 3 0 30 10 20 24 2 10 7 1 2 15 6 9 22 3 10 6 2 2 15 10 5 20 4 10 6 1 3 18 14 4 19 5 10 6 1 3 15 14 1 19 6 10 6 0 4 17 12 5 18 7 10 4 2 4 20 21 -1 14 8 10 3 1 6 7 12 -5 10 9 10 3 0 7 11 19 -8 9 10 10 1 1 8 6 17 -11 4 11 10 0 0 10 8 27 -19 0

Draw against Chennaiyin FC helps Kerala Blasters keep up pressure on top-three sides

With the first half of the league stage coming to a close, the ISL points table is finally taking some concrete shape. Kerala Blasters, who were on a five-game winning run, needed another victory to break into the top three. However, the hosts held them for a 1-1 at the Marina Arena.

Chennaiyin FC started the game on the front foot, creating some half chances early on. However, it was the visitors who opened the scoring in the 23rd minute through Sahal Abdul Samad. Ivan Kalyuzhny, after making a darting run from deep, fed the Indian midfielder with a no-look pass. Sahal chipped it past an on-rushing Debjit Majumder to put Kerala Blasters ahead.

Chennaiyin FC were left stunned but Thomas Brdaric's side regrouped and restored parity after the half-time break.

In the 48th minute, Edwin Vanspaul crossed it from the right for substitute Rahim Ali, whose volley was parried away by flying Prabhsukhan Singh Gill. But Vincy Barretto, who was patiently lingering in the box, tucked home the rebound for the Marina Machans.

Despite wholesale changes and attempts to alter the proceedings, both sides had to settle for a point each at the end of regulation time.

