Updated Points Table: Kerala Blasters FC return to 3rd in the ISL 2022-23 standings with victory over NorthEast United FC

Kerala Blasters FC put an end to their downward slump with a 2-0 victory over NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi, on Sunday, January 29.

With the three points, the Blasters have now leapfrogged ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa to regain the third spot. They are on 28 points from 15 matches, seven away from second-placed Hyderabad FC. Going into the final six match weeks of the season, the race for knockout berths is brilliantly poised.

The Yellow Army next face struggling East Bengal FC in Kolkata and a victory there could massively boost their playoff hopes. However, the form away from home has been a concern for Ivan Vukomanovic's side.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC slumped to their second consecutive loss and 14th for the season. All they can play for is to regain some of their lost pride. They face Jamshedpur and East Bengal next, two sides who are themselves struggling in the league.

Kerala Blasters FC utilize their home advantage to breeze past NorthEast United FC

Coming into the clash against the Highlanders, Kerala Blasters FC had two away losses on the trot. But back in front of the Manjappada, Ivan Vukomanovic's men seemed like a rejuvenated outfit.

Right from the get-go, Kerala Blasters were clearly the dominant side. However, NorthEast United showed that they weren't going to be mere pushovers.

With some great defensive resilience and individual brilliance from Arindam Bhattacharya, NEUFC managed to keep their clean sheet intact, at least in the opening exchanges.

However, in the 42nd minute, the Highlanders were caught napping from a throw-in situation and Bryce Miranda received the ball on the left flank with ample time. The Indian winger carefully curated the perfect cross which was comfortably nodded home by Dimitrios Diamantakos.

Minutes later, Diamantakos doubled his and Kerala Blasters FC's tally when he converted a lobbed through ball from Adrian Luna with the utmost composure.

Throughout the rest of the tie, the visitors couldn't conjure up enough impetus to alter the scoreline in their favor.

