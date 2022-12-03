Odisha FC, with their sixth victory of the season on Friday, December 2, climbed to second spot in the standings, three points behind league leaders Mumbai City FC.

The Juggernauts trumped NorthEast United FC 2-1 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar to seal the three crucial points.

Josep Gomabu's side are currently on 18 points, having played eight games. Defending champions Hyderabad FC are third, just two points behind Odisha RC.

The Nizams will play against Chennaiyin FC on Saturday, December 3, and a win will take them back to second place. But the Kalinga Warriors will still have a game in hand. Odisha's victory kept the pressure on Mumbai to continue their unbeaten run.

Meanwhile, for the Highlanders, Friday's loss was their eighth successive loss of the ISL season. Marco Balbul's team are yet to register even a single point and are at the bottom of the standings.

Although Friday's encounter didn't affect the teams in the middle berth, there might be a tectonic shift happening there on Saturday. If the Marina Machans can edge past HFC, they'll leapfrog FC Goa into the league table with a victory and make their way into the top six.

Bengaluru FC will also take on ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday. A win for either team could affect the tables drastically. A win would definitely take the Blues above East Bengal, who have a break this week.

The Juggernauts have converted the Kalinga Stadium into an absolute fortress as they're yet to drop even a single point at home. On Friday night, beaming with confidence, they were clearly the favorites before the first whistle. But initially, NEUFC produced some half chances.

In the 24th minute, Nandhakumar Sekar tapped home a low cross from Diego Mauricio to give Odisha the lead. However, after taking the lead, the home side continued to create opportunities but lacked decisiveness. Right at the hour mark, Josep Gombau's side were punished for the same as Rochharzela fired home the equalizer.

But it didn't take long for Jerry Mawihmingthanga to sink NorthEast United's hopes of coming away with their first points of the season. The win is crucial for the Kalinga Warriors as it forces Mumbai to be on their toes.

