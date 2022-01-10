"We badly need it" - SC East Bengal coach Renedy Singh hopes his side breaks ISL 2021-22 duck against Jamshedpur FC

SC East Bengal coach Renedy Singh believes his side 'badly' needs a win ahead of their ISL 2021-22 clash against Jamshedpur FC. The Red and Gold Brigade are the only team to have not won a match in this season's ISL.

Taking questions from the media ahead of the game, Singh was asked how important it was for his team to get their first victory of the season. The coach replied:

"We badly need it. Do we want to be in this place? No. But the boys are working really really hard to come out of this. We really want to come out of this situation, but we have to take it step-by-step. From the Hyderabad match, we have been improving, and if we continue doing that, we will come out from this."

Singh also praised Jamshedpur FC, saying:

"Jamshedpur are a very good side. They have some great players like Stewart, Hartley in defence and some good Indian players too. We have to give respect to Jamshedpur for what they have done so far."

The SC East Bengal boss added:

"But we have to concentrate on ourselves - how we can play better and attack better. We have to know how we can trouble them. It will be a tough game, but if we stick to our plan, you never know."

"Whatever we plan, they stick to it" - Singh praises his SC East Bengal squad for recent results

The Red and Gold Brigade have looked a rejuvenated team under Singh, who took over from Jose Manuel Diaz. However, Singh believes a lot of the credit should go to the players, saying:

"I would say thanks to the boys for supporting me. As a young coach, I needed their support, and whatever we plan, they stick to it. We can see on the pitch that they're giving more than their 100%, and it's really nice to see that. How long they can continue (that) is a question, but I'm sure whoever is coming in tomorrow will fight till the end."

Singh added that his only request to his players before every game is for them to give their all, saying:

"In a game, we might lose or win. But what I want from the boys again tomorrow is their commitment, not giving up at all. It's not going to be easy, but they have to do it."

SC East Bengal will know that their game against Jamshedpur FC will pose some challenges for them. Moreover, the side will also be going into this ISL clash short-handed. Singh will be unable to call upon forward Daniel Chukwu, who looks set to depart the club, and Antonio Perosevic due to suspension.

Singh also added that Joyner Lourenco, Darren Sidoel, Franjo Prce and Tomislav Mrcela will all miss the game due to injury issues. So the club could be forced to field an all-Indian XI against Owen Coyle's side on Monday.

