"We need to be better in ball possession, defending and counter-pressing" - Bengaluru FC head coach ahead of Odisha FC clash

After going on a nine-game unbeaten run, Bengaluru FC have suffered two consecutive defeats and their top-four hopes have been dampened. The Blues are currently sixth in the points table, with 23 points from 17 matches.

If Bengaluru FC fail to make it to the semi-finals, will these two losses define their season? Head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli responded:

"No, it's all about one season. Only in the end, you analyze in detail whether you make it to the top four or reach the final, or if you don't reach some position. After the season, we need to think about what was good and what wasn't. As a coach, I can say we had some players missing (in the last two games). Some players were missing, especially on the left side, with Ashique (Kuruniyan) and Roshan (Singh) out of the game."

Against NorthEast United FC in their last game, Bengaluru FC drew first blood but conceded two late goals to hand the Highlanders the victory. The gaffer stressed that the Blues need to defend better and focus on creating more chances. Marco Pezzaiuoli said:

"We need to be better in ball possession to create more chances, defending must be better, also counter-pressing. We lost the first game against Odisha FC, which we had the chance to win. Even in the second half, we were the better team but conceded two goals on the counter. We need to avoid that. Odisha are playing better football after changing their coach."

"Yaya Banana is a very good player, calm on the ball" - Bengaluru FC boss on the Cameroonian defender

Bengaluru FC acquired the services of Cameroonian center-back Yaya Banana in the winter transfer window. The defender made his full debut against NorthEast United FC in their last game. However, the new addition didn't stop the Blues from conceding two goals.

Speaking about Banana's performance, head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli said:

"Yaya Banana is a very good player, calm on the ball and makes the right decision. But sometimes he plays too many long balls. I told him when he feels like playing a long diagonal ball to come behind the defense line. He adds more quality to our defense. But he still missed a one-on-one situation against (Deshorn) Brown and we conceded a goal."

"Maybe when you stay 11 days in quarantine and have match practice, you miss in this kind of situation. After 60 minutes, he felt his legs were very heavy and I had to make the change."

However, the German manager stressed that he also trusts his other defenders to slot into the role if Banana isn't ready for the Odisha FC clash. Meanwhile, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is definitely out of the fixture and could be out for the rest of the season.

