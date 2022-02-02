SC East Bengal 2-2 Chennaiyin FC: Player Ratings as Marina Machans let a lead slip once again

Chennaiyin FC let a two-goal advantage slip in injury-time to draw 2-2 with SC East Bengal in the ISL earlier tonight (February 2).

A Hira Mondal own-goal and Ninthoi Meetei's stunning strike saw the Marina Machans 2-0 go up inside the opening 15 minutes. They continued to dominate the game for much of the first half. However, the Red and Gold Brigade began building momentum in the final moments of the first period.

They continued their ascendancy in the second half and were rewarded when Darren Sidoel buried a free-kick to make it 2-1. SC East Bengal continued to push for an equalizer, eventually finding it when Lalrinliana Hnamte headed home unmarked from a corner in injury-time.

Here are the player ratings from the match:

SC East Bengal

Arindam Bhattacharya - 6/10

Bhattacharya could do nothing about either of the goals SC East Bengal conceded and had little to do otherwise.

Hira Mondal - 5/10

Mondal was unfortunate to concede an own-goal just two minutes in but was completely at fault for Chennaiyin FC's second goal. He improved in the second half, especially after being moved to the right flank, but the damage had already been done.

SC East Bengal @sc_eastbengal



An own goal from Hira Mondal.



SCEB 0 CFC 1



#SCEBCFC #HeroISL 1' Goal.An own goal from Hira Mondal.SCEB 0 CFC 1 1' Goal.An own goal from Hira Mondal.SCEB 0 CFC 1#SCEBCFC #HeroISL

Franjo Prce - 6/10

Prce looked a little shaky in the first 20 minutes and was turned inside out by Mirlan Murzaev on one occasion late on. However, in the intervening time period, he coped well with whatever the opposition threw at him.

Adil Khan - 6/10

Khan was fairly solid in the SC East Bengal defense, making a couple of important tackles to keep the score down to 2-0. He also had some success with his lofted passes, recording two key passes, and won the foul for Sidoel's goal.

Amarjit Singh Kiyam - 6/10

Kiyam didn't have a great game going forward and also allowed Jerry Lalrinzuala to put in the cross for Chennaiyin FC's opener. He improved a little in the second half.

Wahengbam Angousana - 7.5/10

Angousana's corner for SC East Bengal's late, late equalizer was perfect. He recorded a game-high five key passes and was one of his side's best players.

Darren Sidoel - 7.5/10

Sidoel's free-kick to bring his side back into the game was a thing of beauty. The right-footed effort was too powerful for Debjit Majumder in goal. He also helped augment his side's midfield, completing 83.1% of his passes and making a tackle.

Sourav Das - 6/10

Das was seemingly deployed in a slightly more attacking position and didn't produce the desired goods. He had no shots on target but did track back well to protect the SC East Bengal defense.

Naorem Mahesh Singh - 6.5/10

Mahesh Singh was once again a bundle of energy but was just a little off the radar with his shooting. He still managed two shots on target, a key pass and two tackles.

Marcelo Ribeiro - 5.5/10

It was a disappointing outing for Ribeiro, who is still looking for that elusive first goal of the season. He had a couple of gilt-edged chances, including a header from unmissable range, but just couldn't convert them.

Antonio Perosevic - 6/10

Perosevic put in a decent performance and got into some fantastic positions, winning three fouls. He also took a game-high seven shots but got none of them on target.

Substitutes

Naocha Huidrom Singh - 6/10

Huidrom Singh replaced Kiyam in the 67th minute. He, too, didn't offer much going forward but was solid against a tired and limited Chennaiyin FC attack.

Francisco Sota - 6/10

Sota replaced Perosevic in the 77th minute. He wasn't too effective and couldn't link up with Ribeira uptop.

Lalrinliana Hnamte - 7/10

Hnamte came on for Das in the 78th minute. He scored with a clutch bullet header right at the death to rescue a valuable point for SC East Bengal.

SC East Bengal @sc_eastbengal



A diving header from the Lalrinliana Hnamte sees us restore parity! What a header!



SCEB 2 CFC 2



#SCEBCFC #HeroISL 90+1' Goal!A diving header from the Lalrinliana Hnamte sees us restore parity! What a header!SCEB 2 CFC 2 90+1' Goal!A diving header from the Lalrinliana Hnamte sees us restore parity! What a header!SCEB 2 CFC 2#SCEBCFC #HeroISL

Mohammad Rafique - N/A

Rafique replaced Mondal in the 86th minute and didn't see much of the ball at all.

Raju Gaikwad - 7/10

Gaikwad came on for Khan in the 87th minute. He was a constant threat to Chennaiyin FC with his long throws, one of which led to the corner from which his side scored.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee