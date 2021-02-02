SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC prediction - Who will win today's match?

The action continues in the ISL with SC East Bengal taking on a struggling Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama on Tuesday. The two sides are hoping to make a playoffs push as the ISL nears the business end.

SC East Bengal Preview

SC East Bengal come into the clash after earning a draw against FC Goa. They have lost just once in their previous nine clashes but have drawn six times. Due to this, they have not moved higher in the ISL standings and currently occupy the tenth position.

Robbie Fowler has somewhat managed to infuse a fighting spirit in the Kolkata giants after their poor start to the ISL 2020-21 season.

They have a solid attacking unit powered by their overseas signings - Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare, and Anthony Pilkington. The midfield general Matti Steinmann controls the flow and tempo of the game from the middle of the pitch. Narayan Das and Mohammed Rafique will hold the key to the resurgence of SC East Bengal as the season progresses.

Bengaluru FC Preview

Bengaluru FC squandered their two-goal advantage and had to settle for a point against Hyderabad FC in their last game. After being 2-0 up until the 85th minute, two strikes from the Nizams levelled things up and the sides had to share the spoils.

Sunil Chhetri was back on the scoresheet for Bengaluru FC and promising youngster Leon Augustine scored a delightful goal as well. Head coach Naushad Moosa was disappointed with the draw but hopes that his side can have a positive result against SC East Bengal.

Moosa has said that Augustine will start against SC East Bengal as well. Erik Paartalu will be out of action due to his suspension whereas Juanan is injured.

NM: We were really upset to have dropped those two points against Hyderabad FC. But we're going to try and be as positive as possible. #WeAreBFC #SCEBBFC — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 1, 2021

SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Prediction

Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri will aim for a revival of form for his team (Courtesy - ISL)

The two sides met for the first time earlier this season and SC East Bengal clinched a close 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC. Matti Steinmann was the goalscorer for the Red and Golds as they won their second ISL match.

Both the teams have not been at their best lately and are desperate to get a win under their belt. Considering the recent form of the two sides, it will likely end in a draw.

Prediction: SC East Bengal 1 - 1 Bengaluru FC