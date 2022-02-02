SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 2nd, 2022

SC East Bengal will take on Chennaiyin FC in the 79th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Wednesday, 2nd February 2022 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Currently placed at the bottom of the table with nine points, SC East Bengal are almost out of contention for a top-four spot. They have managed to win just a solitary game this season, losing seven and drawing six. The Red and Gold Brigade come into this match on the back of a 3-1 defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan in their last fixture.

Chennaiyin FC, too, have been pretty inconsistent this season. They haven't been able to keep their winning momentum going and find themselves in eighth spot on the points table.

The former champions have collected 18 points so far with five wins, as many losses, and three draws. Having suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat in their most recent game against Bengaluru FC, the Marina Machans will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

When the two teams last met in the reverse fixture earlier this season, the game finished in a goalless draw.

Predicted Playing XIs

SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Amarjit Kiyam, Franjo Prce, Darren Sidoel, Wahengbam Luwang, Sourav Das, Antonio Perosevic, Marcelo Ribeiro, Naorem Singh

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Reagan Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Edwin Vanspaul, Mirlan Murzaev, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Lukasz Gikiewicz

Match Details

Match: SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC, Match 79

Date and time: Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa

SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Arindam Bhattacharya, Reagan Singh, Narayan Das, Hira Mondal, Vladimir Koman, Mohammed Rafique, Darren Sidoel, Edwin Vamspaul, Amarjit Singh, Mirlan Murzaev, Naorem Mahesh Singh

Captain: Vladimir Koman | Vice-captain: Mirlan Murzaev.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Debjit Majumder, Adil Khan, Mohd Sajid Dhot, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Slavko Damjanovic, Anirudh Thapa, Ariel Borysiuk, Sourav Das, Wahengbam Luwang, Nerhijus Valskis, Rahim Ali

Captain: Nerhijus Valskis | Vice-captain: Slavko Damjanovic.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee