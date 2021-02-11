SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

SC East Bengal and Hyderabad FC will lock horns with each other in Match No. 91 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL). The match will take place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

SC East Bengal head into this fixture on the back of a slim 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC. They have collected just six points from their last six matches.

The addition of Sarthak Golui and Sourav Das to the squad has bolstered the unit. The two players made their debut for SC East Bengal in their previous match after coming on loan from Mumbai City FC.

Hyderabad FC are currently in the fourth position on the table, having picked up 23 points from 16 matches. They arrive in this fixture on the back of a goalless draw with NorthEast United FC.

Hyderabad FC's head coach Manolo Marquez recently signed a two-year extension with the club after his splendid performance. The Spaniard will be eager to get a win against SC East Bengal to strengthen his side's chances of reaching the playoffs.

SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head

SC East Bengal and Hyderabad FC have faced each other only once in the ISL, which ended in a 3-2 win in the latter's favor. Aridane Santana struck a brace while Halicharan Narzary scored their third goal.

Top scorers from the current season

SC East Bengal: Matti Steinmann (4)

Hyderabad FC: Aridane Santana (7)

Clean sheets from the current season

SC East Bengal: Subrata Paul (2), Debjit Majumder (2)

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (4), Sankar Roy (1)

More stats and numbers from the current season

Most Saves: Debjit Majumder - 50 (SCEB), Laxmikant Kattimani - 19 (HFC)

Most Passes: Scott Neville - 720 (SCEB), Asish Rai - 694 (HFC)

Most Interceptions: Scott Neville - 24 (SCEB), Asish Rai - 46 (HFC)

Most Tackles: Ankit Mukherjee - 50 (SCEB), Asish Rai - 68 (HFC)

Most Touches: Scott Neville - 913 (SCEB), Asish Rai - 1053 (HFC)

Most Assists: Matti Steinmann - 3 (SCEB), Liston Colaco - 3 (HFC)

Most Shots: Anthony Pilkington - 44 (SCEB), Aridane Santana - 42 (HFC)