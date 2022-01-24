×
SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

Hyderabad FC players will be eager to return to action tonight against SC East Bengal. (Image Courtesy: ISL twitter)
Baraneetharan K
ANALYST
Modified Jan 24, 2022 12:50 PM IST
Preview

SC East Bengal will look to build on their first victory of the season when they face Hyderabad FC in the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League on Monday, 24 January. The Tilak Maidan Stadium will host this contest.

The Red and Gold Brigade defeated FC Goa in their most recent match. Despite possessing a squad that looks very different from what they started the season with, they held on to win their first game of the season.

They also have a new face in the dugout in Mario Rivera and got off to a winning start. Fresh off the victory against a more-fancied opposition, the Spaniard will hope his team's recent form continues as the season winds down.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, have been winless in the last three games. Head coach Manolo Marquez will know all too well that he cannot take SC East Bengal lightly. If they beat their opponents on Monday, the Nizams will be able to return to winning ways and move to the top of the table.

The last time @sc_eastbengal and @HydFCOfficial met, it ended all square with 1️⃣ goal each! 🤝 Who will score more goals tonight? 🤔 #SCEBHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball https://t.co/WT7Ukmdvyq

SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head

The Nizams are unbeaten against Rivera's side in the Hero ISL. But two out of the three contests between the two teams have ended in draws.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw on Matchday 8 of the ongoing ISL season. East Bengal were in a rough patch at the time, but they enter this game in slightly better shape.

💪 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐕𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 💪“The secret of getting ahead is getting started.” — Mark Twain.#SCEBHFC #JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB #HeroISL https://t.co/fijKBKjcgl

Matches Played: 3.

Hyderabad wins: 1.

East Bengal wins: 0.

Draws: 2.

Top goalscorers in the current ISL season

SC East Bengal - Antonio Perosevic (two goals from seven matches).

Hyderabad FC - Bartholomew Ogbeche (nine goals from 10 matches).

Clean Sheets from the current season

SCEB - Suvam Sen (two cleansheets in four matches).

HFC - Laxmikant Kattimani (one cleansheet in 10 matches).

More stats and numbers you need to know

Antonio Perošević returns 💥The 𝘾𝙧𝙤𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝘼𝙘𝙚 ♠️ has created 9️⃣ 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 🪄 this season, the ᴊᴏɪɴᴛ-ʜɪɢʜᴇꜱᴛ for @sc_eastbengal along with Amir Dervišević and @14mdrafique 💪 #SCEBHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball https://t.co/GhiUeE3lwo

Most Saves: Arindam Bhattacharya (SCEB) - 23, Laxmikant Kattimani (HFC) - 25, Suvam Sen (SCEB) - 7.

Most Passes: Joao Victor (HFC) - 458, Amir Dervisevic (SCEB) - 260.

Most Interceptions: Hira Mondal (SCEB) - 25, Joao Victor (HFC) - 22.

Most Tackles: Akash Mishra (HFC) - 50, Naorem Singh (SCEB) - 47, Ashish Rai (HFC) - 35.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
