SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC: Player ratings as 10-man East Bengal hold Jamshedpur | ISL 2020-21

SC East Bengal registered the first points of their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) campaign as they held a numerically-superior Jamshedpur FC to a goalless draw on Thursday at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.

SC East Bengal's Eugeneson Lyngdoh was sent off in the 24th minute of the game, which forced the Red and Golds to turn ultra-defensive. Jamshedpur FC piled on the pressure throughout the rest of the game but never managed to break the resolute East Bengal defense.

We look at how the players of both sides performed in the game with the league table remaining undisturbed.

SC East Bengal

Starting XI

Sankar Roy (6/10): The former Mohun Bagan goalkeeper made his Indian Super League debut for SC East Bengal and looked promising between the sticks. He was tested regularly by Jamshedpur FC and made some decent saves. However, he was subbed off in the second half after seemingly pulling his hamstring.

Scott Neville (7/10): The Australian right-back played in multiple positions in the game and was rock-solid at the back. He was decent in the aerial duels and was also useful in providing support in attack.

Sehnaj Singh (7/10): The veteran defender with loads of experience under his belt was disciplined throughout the game. He came out on top during duels with the likes of William Lalnunfela and Aniket Jadhav.

Mohamed Irshad (8/10): Arguably, the best man on the pitch for SC East Bengal, Irshad delivered a great shift today. He man-marked Nerijus Valskis with discipline and precision and never allowed the Lithuanian an inch of space to exploit throughout the 90 minutes.

Narayan Das (6/10): The experienced left-back was disciplined as well as the rest of the SC East Bengal defense. He was up against the likes of Willam Lalnunfela and Mobashir Rahaman and never allowed an ample amount of space to the two Indians.

Matti Steinmann (7/10): The German midfielder showed his creative side and created a few half-chances but never managed to dominate the midfield.

Jacques Maghoma (5/10): The British-Congolese winger put on a shift for his team but was often dispossessed. He also slowed down East Bengals' attacking movements up the pitch.

Mohammed Rafique (7/10): Rafique showed his immense work rate in the game with his exceptional ability to make interceptions, track down the opponents and also drop down to defend. He was almost everywhere on the pitch.

Eugeneson Lyngdoh (NA): Eugeneson Lyngdoh showed glimpses of his stability and composure but was sent off just after 23 minutes of play for an inaccurate challenge on Alex Lima.

Anthony Pilkington (7/10): Was the captain of SC East Bengal, and deservedly so. The Irish international had to battle it out upfront alone against Peter Hartley and Stephen Eze to create something for his side. He did get the better of his markers on several occasions but often fell short of options to pass to.

Jeje Lalpekhlua (4/10): The Mizo sniper was tasked to replace Balwant Singh upfront. However, Jeje failed to create any clear chance for himself and was overpowered on almost all occasions by the Jamshedpur captain Peter Hartley.

Substitutes

Angousana Luwang (6/10): Angousana was brought in after a tactical change in the second half which was an indication of Robbie Fowler's team's intention to sit back and defend. He did his job well and assisted Steinmann in controlling the midfield for SC East Bengal.

Debjit Majumdar (6/10): Majumdar replaced Sankar Roy in the second half for SC East Bengal as the latter walked off the pitch due to an injury. He was tested quite a lot throughout the game and kept his nerves.

Eugeneson Lyngdoh was sent-off in the 24th minute of the game.

Jamshedpur FC

Starting XI

TP Rehenesh (NA): SC East Bengal failed to test their opponents up front which kept Rehenesh mostly out of action throughout the 90 minutes.

Laldinliana Renthlei (6/10): The right-back showed promise in defense in the first half but never managed to contribute to his side on the offensive. His crosses were wayward on most occasions. He was also sent off in the final moments of the game.

Peter Hartley (7/10): The Jamshedpur FC captain dominated the SC East Bengal forwards and never allowed any leeway for Pilkington and Jeje to exploit. However, he failed to use his physique in helping out his side when going for goals.

Stephen Eze (6/10): Just like Hartley, Eze also was defensively very resolute but never managed to dominate anyone in the air while going for the kill in the second half.

Riky Lallawmawma (6/10): The left-back was up against SC East Bengal's Scott Neville and Mohammed Rafique, and was not at his best. He lost the ball far too often on the left side.

Mohammad Mobashir (6/10): The Jamshedpur based midfielder was decent in the first half and created the best chance of the game with a through ball to Aniket Jadhav. However, Mobashir was not adequately involved in the rest of the game and was dominated by the likes of Matti Steinmann in the midfield.

Aitor Monroy (5/10): Monroy did his defensive duties well and was always on the heels of Jacques Maghoma. He was resolute and disciplined and maintained the defensive line of his side.

Alexandre Lima (6/10): Lima failed to use his creativity and vision to create any clear opening for his side. He managed to send Eugeneson Lyngdoh off but was pretty much out of touch throughout the rest of the game.

Aniket Jadhav (5/10): Replacing Jackichand Singh upfront, Jadhav delivered some good balls towards Nerijus Valskis but lacked the amount of quality and direction in his deliveries, and was replaced by Isaac Vanmalsawma.

William Lalnunfela (5/10): The former Aizawl FC striker was kept quiet by the disciplined SC East Bengal defense.

Nerijus Valskis (5/10): Valskis also was kept in check diligently by the SC East Bengal defense and failed to use his poaching ability to the full.

Substitutes

Isaac Vanmalsawma (6/10): Subbed in as a replacement for Aniket Jadhav, the Mizoram-based winger also deliveredsome decent crosses but was nowhere near as precise as required.

Jackichand Singh (NA):

Karan Amin (NA)