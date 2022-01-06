SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 7th, 2022

SC East Bengal will square off against Mumbai City FC in the 52nd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Friday, 7th January 2022 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

SC East Bengal are having a nightmare of a run in the ISL 2021-22 season. They are the only team so far this season that are yet to win a game. SC East Bengal are currently at the foot of the standings with just five points under their belt in nine games. They will come into this game after holding Bengaluru FC to a 1-1 tie courtesy of a goal from Haokip.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, have performed admirably as they find themselves in second spot in the table having won five of their nine games so far. However, the Islanders are winless in their last three encounters and will be eager to snap that streak.

The defending champions suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Odisha FC in their previous game and will now be keen to get back on track with a win.

SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC Match Details

Match: SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC

Date and Time: Friday, 7th January 2022 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium

Squads to choose from

SC East Bengal

Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen, Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh, Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Darren Sidoel, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei, Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic, Subha Ghosh.

Mumbai City FC

Mohammad Nawaz, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Singh, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Huidrom Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, Bradden Imman, Lalengmawia, Asif Khan, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Igor Angulo, Gurkirat Singh, Cassio Gabriel, Ygor Catatau.

SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC Predicted Playing XI

SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK/C), Tomislav Mrcela, Adil Khan, Joyner Lourenco, Hira Mondal, Wahengbam Luwang, Sourav Das, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Naorem Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Daniel Chukwu

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall (C), Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh

SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Nawaz, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Adil Khan, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Lalengmawia, Igor Angulo, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Daniel Chukwu.

Captain: Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain: Ahmed Jahouh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arindam Bhattacharya, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Amarjit Singh, Igor Angulo, Naorem Singh, Daniel Chukwu.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Ahmed Jahouh, Vice-Captain: Igor Angulo

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee