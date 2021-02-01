SCEB vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 2nd, 2021

The final game of ISL Matchday 16 will pit SC East Bengal against Bengaluru FC. The clash between the two teams in the lower half of the table will take place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

The two sides are still hopeful of getting an ISL playoffs spot if they are able to string positive results in their next few games.

SC East Bengal occupy the tenth position in the ISL standings with 13 points from 14 matches. Bengaluru FC are three rungs above them. The Blues have accumulated 15 points from the same number of matches in their ISL 2020-21 campaign.

With both the sides being inconsistent, neither of them will have a clear advantage going into the clash on Tuesday. The teams could very well end up sharing the points at the Tilak Maidan.

Squads to choose from

SC East Bengal

Subrata Paul, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip

Predicted playing XIs:

SC East Bengal

Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Danny Fox (C), Scott Neville, Rana Gharami, Milan Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Parag Shrivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri (C)

Match details

Match: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC

Date: February 2, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

SCEB vs BFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL clash between SC East Bengal and Bengaluru FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Debjit Majumder (GK), Scott Neville, Danny Fox, Rahul Bheke, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Sunil Chhetri, Bright Enobakhare, Cleiton Silva

Captain - Cleiton Silva, Vice-Captain - Matti Steinmann

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Scott Neville, Danny Fox, Rahul Bheke, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Sunil Chhetri, Leon Augustine, Bright Enobakhare, Cleiton Silva

Captain - Sunil Chhetri, Vice-Captain - Jacques Maghoma