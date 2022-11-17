Take a glance at a few numbers as Mumbai prepare to face Bengaluru on Thursday.

Unbeaten Mumbai City FC will face strugglers Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday, November 17. The hosts are on the back of a huge 6-2 away triumph against Chennaiyin FC, while Bengaluru FC are winless in their previous four games since their opening day victory against NorthEast United FC.

Mumbai's proficiency in front of goal has gone on to another level as the Islanders have already found the back of the net 16 times in six games -- scoring 10 goals in five other matches before they scored six goals past the disjointed Marina Machans. They have also conceded eight goals in the process.

Bengaluru's dry patch in front of goal has been their biggest downfall in the ISL this season. The Blues have the second-best defensive record in the league, but their ultra-defensive tactics do not bring the best out of the likes of Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna.

We shall look at interesting numbers before these two go head-to-head.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-Head

The two sides have produced a few more dramatic encounters in the past, with Mumbai edging Bengaluru in a head-to-head count with a victory more. They have settled for one draw.

Mumbai City FC wins: 5

Draw: 1

Bengaluru FC wins: 4

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Top scorers this season

Mumbai City FC: Alberto Noguera, Jorge Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh (2); Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vinit Rai, Mehtab Singh, Rostyn Griffiths (1).

Bengaluru FC: Alan Costa, Roy Krishna (1).

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Clean sheets this season

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (2 in 6 games)

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (1 in 5 games)

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the 2022-23 ISL campaign

Most saves: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (17 in 5 games)

Most touches: Ahmed Jahouh (390 in 6 games)

Most passes: Rostyn Griffiths (263 in 6 games)

Poll : 0 votes