Top 3 Indian goalscorers in ISL history

The ISL has contributed immensely to the recognition and development of the Indian players. Although teams still bank majorly on their foreign recruits, Indian recruits have stepped up on occasions to steal the spotlight.

Sportskeeda takes a look at the top 3 Indian goal scorers in the ISL.

#3 Lallianzuala Chhangte

Lallrinzuala Chhangte for Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC's prolific wingman has performed brilliantly for the Marina Machans. He has had some eye balls rolling in the past few editions of the ISL with his efficiency in front of goal.

He has netted 19 times in 78 appearances in the ISL. Lallrinzuala Chhangte has proven to be not just an ordinary dribbler and provider of assists but also a key goal getter.

Chhangte's flair and in-possession antics have not only had an impact on his side but also managed to raise the temperature of CFC faithful. The upcoming edition of the ISL and the appointment of Bozidar Bandovic as Head Coach should take Chhangte's game to another level.

#2 Jeje Lalpekhlua

Jeje Lalpekhlua in SC East Bengal colours vs Jamshedpur FC in ISL 2020-21

Although his most recent form in the ISL has dipped a little, Jeje has a knack for scoring goals. One of the key attributes that makes up for his shorter height as an attacker is his ability to hold on to the ball and draw in defenders. It allows his teammates to position themselves well in attack.

His low centre of gravity allows him to contain pressure from opposition defenders and shield the ball. He also has the ability to play a role closer to the false 9. The man from Hnahthial, Mizoram, has netted 24 times in his 76 appearances in the ISL.

#1 Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri with the BFC gaffer Marco Pezzaiuoli

Sunil Chhetri is the first footballer to have been conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. He is also the highest Indian goalscorer in the ISL till date.

He is a major pivot in the attacking division of Bengaluru FC. Chhetri is also a leader on and off the pitch. Sunil Chettri ranks first among all Indian goalscorers, netting 47 times in his 94 appearances.

He has been a Bengaluru FC loyalist for some time now and is a household name for the BFC faithful. His acceleration, ability to find space in the opposition's box and finish with lethality makes him one of the best players in the league.

Edited by Diptanil Roy