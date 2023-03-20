Three ATK Mohun Bagan stars feature, but Diego Mauricio misses out: Here's Sportskeeda's ISL 2022-23 Team of the Season

The latest season of the Indian Super League (ISL 2022-23) drew to a close this past weekend. It has been another season of whirlwind action, with some breathtaking games capped off by a thrilling grand finale between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC.

After a pulsating 120 minutes at the Fatorda Stadium, the scores were level, and a penalty shootout was needed to decide the winner. Ultimately, it was the Mariners who kept their cool and sealed their first ISL trophy in style.

The ISL Shield, meanwhile, arrived in Mumbai once again. Des Buckingham and his star-studded Mumbai City FC squad certainly swept aside their competition during the league stage. They broke several records on their way to securing the shield with a 18-match unbeaten streak.

Looking back at the season, there were several players, especially Indian stars, who grabbed headlines for consistent performances. On that note, here is Sportskeeda’s ISL 2022-23 Team of the Season.

Goalkeeper

Vishal Kaith | ATKMB

After two frustrating seasons at Chennaiyin FC, Vishal Kaith was handed an opportunity to ply his trade between the sticks for ATK Mohun Bagan. The experienced custodian unquestionably took his chance with both hands.

Kaith kept 12 cleansheets in 24 games and was at the heart of Mohun Bagan’s success. Aside from winning the golden glove, he made 67 saves and had the best save percentage among all the goalkeepers this season (79.2%).

Honorable mention: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC)

Defenders

Pritam Kotal | ATK Mohun Bagan

Pritam Kotal was on top of his game this season. He put his body on the line for his side and his aggression was second to none. Combined with his leadership qualities, the Mariners skipper was a major reason for ATK Mohun Bagan's ISL 2022-23 success.

He also rose to the occasion in the two-legged semi-final tie and scored the winning penalty to seal a spot in the finals. Additionally, Kotal made 48 interceptions, with only his teammate Asish Rai recording more.

Sandesh Jhingan | Bengaluru FC

Sandesh Jhingan’s move to Bengaluru FC was deemed a failure early in the season as he struggled to make an impact. However, the veteran defender showed his quality and experience as the season progressed.

After the turn of the year, Bengaluru FC won 11 consecutive games to seal their berth in the finals. During their crusading run, they only conceded six goals and Jhingan played a huge part in their success.

His no-nonsense defending paved the way for BFC to keep things tight at the back and he also recorded the most clearances by a player in ISL 2022-23.

Mehtab Singh | Mumbai City FC

Mehtab Singh was unfortunately in the headlines when he missed a crucial penalty during the shooutout in the semi-finals against Bengaluru FC. However, that miss should not cast a shadow over his towering performances for Mumbai City FC throughout the campaign.

Mehtab arrived into the season on the back of a few injury woes, but he proved to be a valuable asset for Des Buckingham. He was key to the Islanders winning the ISL Shield and also popped up with an important goal in the semifinals.

Akash Mishra | Hyderabad FC

Akash Mishra has certainly established himself as one of the best defenders in the league. His energetic presence and his ability to constantly make runs up and down the flanks has been a key feature in Hyderabad FC’s triumphant season.

Wingers have struggled to wriggle past him in individual duels, which is a hallmark of a quality full-back. Although the Nizams fell short in the semifinals, Mishra was consistent throughout the campaign, which has earned him a spot in our ISL 2022-23 team of the season.

Honorable mentions: Nikhil Poojari (Hyderabad FC), Asish Rai (ATK Mohun Bagan), Prabir Das (Bengaluru FC).

Midfielders

Lallianzuala Chhangte | Mumbai City FC

Lallianzuala Chhangte was a breath of fresh air this season. The winger has shown his potential in glimpses during the past, but he truly exploded onto the scene for the Islanders in ISL 2022-23.

With 10 goals and six assists to his name, Chhangte led Mumbai City’s charge as they deservingly won the ISL Shield. Furthermore, his linkup play with the likes of Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Greg Stewart was a treat to watch at times.

This was unquestionably a season to remember for the former Chennaiyin FC man, who won the ISL 2022-23 Golden Ball. It followed up a brilliant Durand Cup 2022 performance that saw him lift the Golden Boot.

Adrian Luna | Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC had a season to forget given their achievements last season and the fiasco and chaos surrounding their exit against Bengaluru FC in the playoff tie. While several of their key players failed to step up, one man carried them along the way as the team struggled to grind out results.

Adrian Luna continued from where he left off last season and scored some spectacular goals. While his overall goal production fell, it was only because he was the metronome to the side. The Blasters were completely reliant on him to progress the ball, create chances, and score goals as well.

Greg Stewart | Mumbai City FC

Greg Stewart pulled the strings for Mumbai City FC in midfield throughout the ISL 2022-23 season. He acted as the orchestrator, often demanding the ball from his teammates and threading inch-perfect passes to the forwards.

Eight goals and eight assists are standard for a player of Stewart’s caliber and he also made the Islanders tick in both midfield and attack. Without his presence, Des Buckingham’s side struggled to make inroads and their efforts to trouble their opponents were in vain.

Noah Sadaoui | FC Goa

Noah Sadoui, in his first season in the ISL, delivered magic time and again for FC Goa. Carlos Pena initially instructed him to play in numerous positions, but once he settled on the left flank, there was no stopping him.

With nine goals and nine assists to his name, the Moroccan’s trickery, burst of acceleration, and clinical ability in front of goal stood out. Only Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Dimitri Petratos contributed more goals and assists than Sadaoui, which speaks volumes about his impact.

Honorable mentions: Noarem Mahesh Singh (East Bengal FC), Rohit Kumar (Bengaluru FC), Bipin Singh (Mumbai City FC).

Forwards

Jorge Pereyra Diaz | Mumbai City FC

Signed fresh after a stunning season with Kerala Blasters, Jorge Pereyra Diaz was Mumbai City’s talisman this time around. Des Buckingham knew how to get the best out of the Argentine and he delivered performances time and again for his side.

The numbers speak for themselves. With 11 goals and seven assists in 22 games, Pereyra Diaz was one of the most potent forwards in the league. He was a fox in the box, with his movement causing huge problems for his opponents, and his ability to drop deeper and bring others into play was a standout feature as well.

Dimitri Petratos | ATK Mohun Bagan

Could ATK Mohun Bagan have won the ISL 2022-23 title without Dimitri Petratos? The answer is a resounding no. The Australian arrived with a huge reputation, and he proved why he was valued so much by the Mariners in spectacular fashion.

He contributed 19 goals (12 goals and seven assists) throughout the campaign, the joint-most by a single player. Petratos carried his side’s attack when the likes of Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, and Hugo Boumous struggled to score regularly.

Moreover, his nerves of steel were on display in the final. He scored two penalties, while also smashing the ball into the back of the net for the third time in the penalty shootout, all past an imposing Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in goal.

Overall, Petratos deserved massive plaudits for ATK Mohun Bagan’s victory.

Honorable mentions: Diego Mauricio (Odisha FC), Cleiton Silva (East Bengal FC), Sivasakthi Narayanan (Bengaluru FC).

Poll : 0 votes