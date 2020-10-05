Top 5 goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in ISL 2019-20

The 2019-20 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) was perhaps one of the most memorable seasons since the inception of the tournament. Over the years, the quality of football in the ISL has only increased.

Of all the goalkeepers that played the 2019-20 edition of the Indian Super League, Francisco Dorronsoro was the only overseas keeper to keep a clean sheet. Managers have been putting faith in goalkeepers of Indian original, which is an encouraging sight.

That said, let's take a look at the goalkeepers with the most number of clean sheets in the 2019-20 season of the ISL.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

In recent years, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has become synonymous with success between the sticks in India. While the 28-year-old is the number one custodian for Bengaluru FC, his solid play has seen him cement his place in the Indian football team as well.

Having kept 11 clean sheets in the previous ISL season, Gurpreet broke several records. He became the first goalkeeper to keep more than 10 clean sheets in a single season. Needless to say, he will remain Carles Cuadrat's first choice as goalkeeper unless he sustains an injury.

2) Arindam Bhattacharya (ATK)

Arindam Bhattacharya

30-year-old Arindam Bhattacharya is perhaps the most experienced goalkeeper in the country. Having played for several clubs in India in a career spanning over a decade, Bhattacharya is all set to be the first-choice as ATK Mohun Bagan looks to give a good account of themselves in their first season in the ISL.

In the 20 appearances he made, Bhattacharya managed 9 clean sheets and was instrumental in ensuring yet another ISL title for ATK last season. In fact, he was the 'Hero of the Match' in the previous season's final as ATK defeated Chennaiyin FC 3-1 at the Fatorda.

3) Mohammad Nawaz (FC Goa)

Mohammad Nawaz

Since 2018, Mohammad Nawaz has been an extremely important figure in FC Goa's starting lineup. Given the fact that he is only 20, Nawaz also has an extremely bright future ahead of him and will be expected to play for The Gaurs for many more years to come.

The 2019-20 season witnessed several solid performances from the youngster as he managed to keep 5 clean sheets in 20 appearances. Nawaz had previously trained with the India U-17 side ahead of the World Cup in 2017, which was hosted in India. However, he was named as part of the reserves after failing to make it to the 21-man squad. Despite all this, Nawaz will be looking to better his performance from the previous season.

Vishal Kaith

In the seasons preceding his move to Chennaiyin FC, Vishal Kaith was, at best, a squad goalkeeper. Despite having been the number one for Shillong Lajong, he was left warming the bench for the most part with Pune City FC where he made just the 20 odd appearances.

However, since his transfer to Chennaiyin FC in 2019, Kaith's stock has risen, and he has now become a regular in the starting lineup. In the 2019-20 ISL season, Kaith managed 4 clean sheets in 20 appearances. This prompted the Chennaiyin FC management to retain him as their starting goalkeeper.

5) Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City FC)

Amrinder Singh

When it comes to goalkeeping, Amrinder Singh is as solid as they come. Having played 20 matches in the 2019-20 ISL season, the 27-year-old managed 4 appearances. Similar to Gurpreet for BFC, Amrinder has been the mainstay in the starting XI for Mumbai City FC since he signed for the club in 2016.

2016 was perhaps Amrinder's best season as he kept 6 clean sheets and claimed the golden glove. Mumbai City FC will be hoping for more of the same from their number one custodian as the 2019-20 season of the ISL beckons.