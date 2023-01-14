Coming into the game against Jamshedpur FC, East Bengal FC required positive results to mount pressure on the top six. There was a sense of belief after Cleiton Silva opened the scoring in the 12th minute as the Red and Gold Brigade looked promising in the first half.

Stephen Constantine’s defensive structure restricted Jamshedpur FC, but the tides turned around in the second half. Led by Rafael Crivellaro, the Red Miners pinned back their opponents and eventually scored twice to snatch three points away from East Bengal FC.

While the result did not affect the top half of the table, it affected the Red and Gold Brigade's qualification hopes. They are currently in ninth, with 12 points in 13 matches. A win, however, would have taken them above Bengaluru FC and just four points behind sixth-placed FC Goa.

Meanwhile, this triumph provided a glimmer of hope for Jamshedpur FC. Although the Men of Steel are a long way from the top six, their performance was certainly impressive and the recent additions seem to have settled quickly. With nine points to their name, the playoff spot seems distant, but a positive momentum could favor them in the upcoming games.

Aidy Boothroyd’s substitutions ultimately paid dividends as Harrison Sawyer scored with his first touch of the game around the hour mark, while Germanpreet Singh’s cross found Ritwik Das for their second. They have secured nine points and remain 10th in the table with six games left.

A big blow for East Bengal FC

After a disappointing defeat against Odisha FC, East Bengal FC unquestionably needed a victory against fellow strugglers Jamshedpur FC. A first-half performance was certainly a hallmark of what Constantine has looked to implement.

Cleiton Silva was at the heart of their attack and linked up well with Alex Lima, Naorem Mahesh, and VP Suhair. But the second half differed completely from the first. Defensive lapses have been a recurring theme for Constantine’s men, and this defeat leaves them in a spot of bother.

Nonetheless, the Red and Gold Brigade still have a fighting chance. Constantine will be aware that his team must go on a winning streak if they are to have any chance of making the playoffs. However, with just one victory in five games and a dismal home record, the shift appears unlikely if they maintain their current form.

East Bengal FC's upcoming fixture against Hyderabad FC on Friday (January 20) could be a do-or-die. The Nizams are in stunning form as they are unbeaten in their last six games. The Red and Gold Brigade will believe a victory against the frontrunners could turn around their fortunes.

