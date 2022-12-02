Updated Points Table: Mumbai City FC extend their lead in the ISL 2022-23 standings after victory over FC Goa

Extending their unbeaten streak in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, Mumbai City FC handed FC Goa a humbling 4-1 defeat at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday, December 1.

The three points have given the Islanders a five-point lead at the top of the league standings.

Following Des Buckingham's team in the standings are defending champions Hyderabad FC with 16 points and a game in hand. Mumbai now have a two-week break and will next face East Bengal, while the Nizams will take on Chennaiyin FC on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the loss has pushed the Gaurs a spot down in the league standings to sixth. They're now level on points with Kerala Blasters FC but behind on goal difference.

1 9 6 3 0 27 10 17 21 2 8 5 1 2 10 5 5 16 3 7 5 0 2 13 10 3 15 4 7 4 1 2 13 10 3 13 5 7 4 0 3 13 11 2 12 6 8 4 0 4 12 11 1 12 7 7 3 1 3 11 14 -3 10 8 8 3 0 5 11 14 -3 9 9 7 2 1 4 4 8 -4 7 10 7 1 1 5 6 14 -8 4 11 7 0 0 7 3 16 -13 0

Odisha FC will play against NorthEast United FC on Friday and a win will take them to second in the points table on a provisional basis. For the Highlanders, matters are grim at the bottom of the points table. After seven games, they are still yet to register even a single point in the league.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, can jump over Goa in the league table with a victory and make their way into the top six.

Mumbai City FC's relentless attack carving open ISL defenses one after the other

Coming into the game, Mumbai City FC had already scored 23 goals in eight matches, a league record. On Thursday, at the Mumbai Football Arena, Buckingham's team added a further four goals to their tally.

Although the visitors made a strong start in the opening exchanges, it was Mumbai who opened the scoring in the 16th minute through Jorge Pereyra Diaz, thanks to a momentarily lapse from FC Goa. But the Islanders almost immediately returned the favor to the Gaurs as goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa committed a blunder while gathering a long-range effort from Iker Guarrotxena. The ball ended up in the Islanders' net and the scores were tied.

What followed was a ruthless patch of football from the home side. Lallianzuala Chhangte put Mumbai ahead in the 42nd minute through a stunning finish and just after the break, Diaz doubled the lead.

Coming off the bench, Alberto Noguera added a fourth for the Islanders in the 55th minute. Mumbai showed great discipline to see off the tie while frustrations started to show for Goa.

Edu Bedia was shown two yellow cards late in the half and was given the marching orders. The visitors ended the game with 10 players, but by that time they had already lost all their hopes.

Poll : 0 votes