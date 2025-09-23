"Back to back wins" - Fans react as Telugu Titans hold nerves to clinch close win over Gujarat Giants in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants played out a thrilling contest in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Tuesday, September 23. Telugu Titans beat Gujarat Giants 30-29 to register their fifth win of the season.Gujarat Giants are now placed fourth in the points table with five wins and a total of ten points. They have a points difference of 18 are just below Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers. Bharat was the top performer for Telugu Titans as he bagged 9 points including 7 raid points, 1 tackle point and 1 bonus point. Vijay Malik with 7 points helped Bharat bring this crucial win for his team.Gujarat Giants gave a tough fight in today's match with an overall team performance. Mohammad Reza was the top performer for them with a total of 6 points followed by Aryavardhan Navale with 4 points. Ankit Dahiya and Vishwanath both bagged 3 points each for Gujarat Giants.Telugu Titans defence helped them get back to the game. Shubham Shinde and Ankit stood out for Telugu Titans as both bagged 4 and 3 tackle points respectively. They made sure that Gujarat Giants are always short of a raider in today's match.Gujarat Giants defence once again underperformed and they are still at the bottom of the table with only one win of their last eight games. Lucky Sharma and Rohit Nandal both bagged 2 tackle points each.Overall this match was worth watching and here is how fans reacted to this close encounter between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans:Back To Back Wins 😎Koduthunnam😎Back to back wins @telugu_titans 🥳 Last 10 mins 😁🔥Telugu titans Ee kothandi cup dhammu untey randi ra 🔥🐯Titans Won🥳💃🫶🔥💪…With this defeat, Gujarat Giants' losing streak has left their fans concerned, for they must win every upcoming game to make a strong comeback in the tournament. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, will look to win their next match and look to move towards the top spot.Telugu Titans will look to continue their winning streak in the next match against Patna PiratesTelugu Titans will be up against Patna Pirates in their next game on Tuesday, September 30. Another win by Telugu Titans will not only boost their morale but also help them enter the top three. Patna Pirates is not in the best of their form, so Telugu Titans looks clear favourites for the next match.