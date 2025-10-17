"It is a big boost to the Union Government’s vision of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games"- Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Ahmedabad's bid for 2030 CWG

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, said that Ahmedabad getting the recommendation to be the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games is a huge boost to the government's goal of securing the hosting rights for the 2036 Summer Olympics.
Terming it as a 'huge moment for Indian sports', Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that the recommendation reflects India's growth in the sports world. He pointed out how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision has played a big role in growing India's dominance across various sports.
Mandaviya further highlighted how this development will help India inch closer to securing the 2036 Summer Olympics hosting rights. Here's what he was quoted as saying in a media release:
“It is a big boost to the Union Government’s vision of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games. We successfully staged the World Para Athletics Championship recently in New Delhi with the participation of over 2200 athletes and support staff from 100-plus nations, drawing praise from International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons and top international athletes."
The recommendation for the 2030 Commonwealth Games shall now be placed to the General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport, which will be held on November 26, 2025. Ahmedabad has been recommended as the host for the centenary Commonwealth Games.
"We are on a fast-paced road to transforming India into a nation of champions"- Mansukh Mandaviya
In the same media release, Mansukh Mandaviya reflected on how India in on the road to become a nation of champions in the sports world. Mandaviya explained how India has developed world-class sports infrastructure and continued:
"In the last decade, the country has not only developed world-class sports infrastructure but through policy changes, sports science and financial support we are on a fast-paced road to transforming India into a nation of champions,” Dr Mandaviya said.
Ahmedabad recently played host to the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship and the 11th Asian Aquatic Championships. The future seems exciting for sports in Ahmedabad.