Men's Hockey Asia Cup: Final - India vs Korea, where to watch, preview, prediction, and team news

By Subhashish Majumdar
Published Sep 07, 2025 03:25 GMT
India go into the big final as the overwhelming favourites - Source: Hockey India
India go into the big final as the overwhelming favourites - Source: Hockey India

India will take on South Korea in the final of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, on Sunday (September 7). Craig Fulton's team topped the Super 4s pool in style after thrashing China 7-0, while Korea defeated Malaysia 4-3 to finish second.

With wins under their belts in their respective final Super 4s pool games, both India and Korea go into the all-important encounter high on confidence.

While the Koreans will undoubtedly fancy their chances against the Olympic bronze medalists following a drawn game between the two in the Super 4s, the Indians are expected to go full throttle in the final, posing a far greater challenge for the defending champions.

If recent history is anything to go by, the Indian men have a distinct edge against their continental rivals. The Koreans, though, have been known to spring a surprise or two from time to time.

A brace from Harmanpreet Singh helped the Indians defeat South Korea 3-1 in a round-robin pool game of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy. The Indians then registered a comprehensive 4-1 win in the semifinals in Hulunbuir, China.

The 2023 Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai saw India prevail 3-2 against Korea.

Striker Jung Man-jae's 44th-minute strike enabled the Koreans to hold India to a 4-4 draw in the Super 4s stage of the 2022 Asia Cup.

More recently, a final quarter goal from Mandeep Singh saved India the blushes in the Super 4s stage of the Rajgir Asia Cup. The Indians came away with a 2-2 draw in a rain-delayed encounter, but the manner in which the Harmanpreet Singh-led side dominated China on Saturday goes to show that the hosts have now shifted gears.

Ranked 7th as per the FIH (6 places above the Koreans), the Indians begin as the overwhelming favourites to win the Men's Hockey Asia Cup and book themselves a berth in the 2026 FIH World Cup.

India vs South Korea, Men's Hockey Asia Cup, match details

Match Details: India vs Korea, Final, Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Date & Time: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajgir, India

India vs Korea: Men's Hockey Asia Cup Prediction

The Koreans have historically been a notoriously difficult team to score against once in the lead. The Indian think-tank will no doubt push their boys to go in for an early high press in the final. The floodgates could then open for the speedy and dangerous Indian strikers who will be urged on by the vociferous home crowd.

High on confidence after the China game, the likes of Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Hardik Singh, and Abhishek in full flow could prove more than a handful for the Korean defenders if only India scores first.

Score Prediction: India 4 - 1 South Korea

Where to watch Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 matches in India?

Live telecast of the Asia Cup 2025 will be available on the Sony Sports Network, and the matches will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Edited by Sooryanarayanan Sesha
