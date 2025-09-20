Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 22 after HAR vs TAM PKL 2025 match

Defending champions Haryana Steelers defeated Tamil Thalaivas 38-36 in their Pro Kabaddi League 2025 fixture on Saturday, September 20. They have notched up their fourth consecutive win.

Haryana Steelers have now moved to third position. They have twelve points with six wins and only two defeats, along with a score difference of eight. With four wins out of their last five matches, the Haryana Steelers are in solid form at the moment.

In contrast, the Tamil Thalaivas' woes continued as they suffered their second consecutive defeat. They have moved to the eight position, with six points and a score difference of -9. Arjun Deshwal and the squad need to buckle to enter the top four.

Haryana Steelers' win in today's match has not affected the points table much as they are still firm at the third position. Patna Pirates win in today's match against Dabang Delhi has brought them to ninth position while UP Yodhas and Bengal Warriors have slipped one position down.

The points table is currently led by Puneri Paltan who have twelve points and a points difference of 51. Dabang Delhi, too, have twelve points with six wins of their seven games till now. Haryana Steelers are in third position with twelve points which means one more win by any team would change the points table.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls all have eight points and another win by any team would get them up at the fourth position. Gujarat Giants are at the bottom of the table with only one win of their six matches. They have two points and a points difference of -26.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 22 Results (Saturday, September 20)

Match 43 - Patna Pirates (33) - Dabang Delhi (30)

Match 44 - Haryana Steelers (38) - Tamil Thalaivas (36)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 20 Fixtures (Sunday, September 21)

Match 45 - Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, 8 pm

Match 46 - Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yodhas, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur)

