Women's Hockey Asia Cup: Super 4s - India vs China, where to watch, preview, prediction, and team news

By Subhashish Majumdar
Published Sep 11, 2025 03:44 GMT
India take on China in a crucial Super 4s contest in the women
India take on China in a crucial Super 4s contest in the women's hockey Asia Cup - Source: Hockey India

In what is expected to be their most challenging outing of the women's hockey Asia Cup thus far, the Indian girls take on Olympic silver medalists China in the Super 4s pool on Thursday (September 11). Harendra Singh's chargers defeated South Korea 4-2 in the first of their Super 4s matches, while China overcame Japan 2-0.

India is at the top of the Super 4s pool only by virtue of having scored more goals than second-placed China, ahead of the crucial clash, which could well decide how the final placements pan out.

Since the advent of coach Alyson Annan, the Chinese have nosed ahead of India in terms of the rankings and performances, registering a series of notable wins against their Asian rivals in big games.

The Indians defeated China 2-0 in the bronze-medal game of the 2022 Asia Cup, but their continental superiority suffered a severe jolt in the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Up against China in the semifinals, Janneke Schopman's team went down 0-4 even as the hosts went on to clinch the gold medal.

A consolation 2-1 victory for India in a pool game of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy was followed by a 3-0 win in the preliminaries of the 2024 edition of the same tournament. India also overcame China 1-0 in the finals of the 2024 ACT, but failed to beat the Chinese on the big stage in the FIH Pro League earlier this year.

China blanked India 3-0 in the first leg match of the FIH Pro League in Berlin in June 2025. Sunelita Toppo and Rutuja Pisal scored against the Chinese in the second game, even as India went down fighting 2-3 and were relegated from the FIH Pro League following the defeat.

While India failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics, the Chinese girls stunned the hockey world by making it all the way to the finals and are currently ranked fourth, compared to the Indians, who occupy ninth place.

The Indians are certain to miss the services of key drag flicker Deepika in the big game against China while hoping that Navneet Kaur and Udita can step up and deliver from the top of the circle.

India vs China, Women's Hockey Asia Cup, match details

Match Details: India vs China, Super 4s Match, Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Date & Time: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Hangzhou, China

India vs China: Women's Hockey Asia Cup Prediction

India can ill afford to concede too many penalty corners against China while also needing to hold their defensive structure come what may. If Harendra Singh's team play to their strengths by manufacturing quick counterattacks with short passes, a big upset win cannot be ruled out.

Score Prediction: India 2 - 1 China

Where to watch Women's Asia Cup 2025 matches in India?

Live telecast of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 is available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel, and the matches will be streamed live on the Watch Hockey app.

Subhashish Majumdar

Subhashish Majumdar

Subhashish has been an Indian sports journalist at Sportskeeda since 2017. He primarily covers hockey along with other Indian Sports.

As a journalist, he covered every single Indian hockey match at the 2018 & 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2018 & 2023 Asian Games, 2018 Women's World Cup, 2018 & 2023 Men’s World Cup and the 2021 Olympics. An interview specialist, he has conducted over 100 interviews with the Indian Men's and Women's Hockey team, and has also been part of the UK-based DesiSportsCast Podcast.

Subhashish’s favorite Indian athlete is Vandana Katariya for her relentlessness and never-say-die attitude. For him, India men's hockey team's 7-1 win over Pakistan in 2017 Hockey World League semis on the same day as India men's cricket team's loss to the same opponent in the Champions Trophy final is an iconic moment in Indian Sports history.

When not writing, he likes to spend his free time blogging, singing, jogging, and trekking.

Edited by Sooryanarayanan Sesha
