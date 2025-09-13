Women's Hockey Asia Cup: Super 4s - India vs Japan, where to watch, preview, prediction, and team news

  • home icon
By Subhashish Majumdar
Published Sep 13, 2025 03:23 GMT
A win against Japan will guarentee the Indians a place in Sunday's final - Source: Getty
A win against Japan will guarentee the Indians a place in Sunday's final - Source: Getty

With a place in the women's hockey Asia Cup final at stake, the Indian girls take on Japan in the last of their Super 4s pool games in Hangzhou on Saturday (September 13). Harendra Singh's team had earlier defeated South Korea 4-2 before losing to China 1-4, and is placed second in the pool.

While China has booked its spot in Sunday's final, India, Korea and Japan are still in with a chance of making it to the gold-medal match.

The winner of the women's hockey Asia Cup will automatically qualify for the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup to be hosted by Wavre and Amstelveen.

also-read-trending Trending

A stunning last-minute equaliser from Navneet Kaur helped the Indians salvage a 2-2 draw against Japan when the two met in the preliminaries of the tournament last week.

The hard-fought draw bucked a recent trend in which the Indians had prevailed consistently against their Asian rivals in recent times.

India defeated Japan 3-0 in the pool stages of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy before defeating the Japanese girls 2-0 for a second time in the semifinals.

India also secured full points against Japan, thanks to a 2-1 win in the preliminaries of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy, with Navneet Kaur and Sangita Kumari getting onto the scoresheet.

Currently, India has 3 points from 2 matches, while both Korea and Japan have a point apiece in the ongoing Asia Cup.

If Korea lose to China or splits points with the home side, a draw against Japan should be enough for the Indians to progress to the finals.

Given the match schedule, India has no choice but to go for an outright win since their game against Japan precedes the last Super 4s encounter between China and Korea.

A win against Sakura Japan will most certainly ensure a smooth passage for the Indians into the final of the Asia Cup, regardless of the outcome of the China-Korea game.

India vs Japan, Women's Hockey Asia Cup, match details

Match Details: India vs Japan, Super 4s Match, Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Date & Time: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 2:15 PM IST

Venue: Hangzhou, China

India vs Japan: Women's Hockey Asia Cup Prediction

In what is expected to be a cracker of a contest, the Indians will need to plug the gaps in defence, while also hoping that the strikers can find goals without committing too many personnel up front. Penalty corners will be crucial for the Indians, who are likely to come up with the best available routines for the crucial encounter

Score Prediction: India 3 - 1 Japan

Where to watch Women's Asia Cup 2025 matches in India?

Live telecast of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 is available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel, and the matches will be streamed live on the Watch Hockey app.

Subhashish Majumdar

Subhashish has been an Indian sports journalist at Sportskeeda since 2017. He primarily covers hockey along with other Indian Sports, and endeavors to bridge the coverage gap between the multitude of Indian sports and cricket via his articles. Subhashish’s interest in Indian sports peaked after watching a few hockey and football matches live during his childhood days, and has also played Hockey, Football, Table Tennis, Badminton at school and college level.

As a journalist, he covered every single Indian hockey match at the 2018 & 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2018 & 2023 Asian Games, 2018 Women's World Cup, 2018 & 2023 Men’s World Cup and the 2021 Olympics. An interview specialist, he has conducted over 100 interviews with the Indian Men's and Women's Hockey team, and has also been part of the UK-based DesiSportsCast Podcast.

Subhashish’s favorite Indian athlete is Vandana Katariya for her relentlessness and never-say-die attitude. For him, India men's hockey team's 7-1 win over Pakistan in 2017 Hockey World League semis on the same day as India men's cricket team's loss to the same opponent in the Champions Trophy final is an iconic moment in Indian Sports history.

When not writing, he likes to spend his free time blogging, singing, jogging, and trekking.

Edited by Sooryanarayanan Sesha
