Padma Awards 2025: Complete list of Indian athletes to be conferred with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan ft. PR Sreejesh

The Indian government announced the recipients of Padma Awards 2025 on Republic Day, January 26, recognizing five distinguished sportspersons for their immense contributions to Indian sports.

The Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India, is given for distinguished service of a high order, while the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honor, is awarded for distinguished service in any field.

Among this year’s recipients, five Indian athletes were honored for their excellence, having brought laurels to the country on the global stage.

Indian Athletes honored with Padma Awards 2025

#5 PR Sreejesh (Padma Bhushan)

Trending

Veteran hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh became only the second hockey player after Major Dhyan Chand to receive the Padma Bhushan. A stalwart of Indian hockey, Sreejesh had an illustrious 18-year career, featuring in 336 international matches.

He played a pivotal role in India's historic bronze-medal victories at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics and was part of two Asian Games gold-medal-winning teams. After India’s podium finish in Paris, he announced his retirement from international hockey.

#4 Ravichandran Ashwin (Padma Shri)

Ravichandran Ashwin at ICC Champions Trophy - India Portrait Session - Source: Getty

Legendary off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s finest cricketers, was awarded the Padma Shri following his retirement from international cricket. Ashwin ended his Test career as India’s second-highest wicket-taker, with 537 scalps in 106 matches. He also represented India in 116 ODIs and 65 T20Is, taking 156 wickets in ODIs and 72 in T20Is.

The spinner was a key member of India’s victorious squads in the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

#3 Harvinder Singh (Padma Shri)

Harvinder Singh at Para Archery - Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games: Day 7 - Source: Getty

Indian para-archer Harvinder Singh was honored with the Padma Shri after making history at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, where he won India’s first-ever Paralympic gold medal in archery. Harvinder lost mobility in his legs after contracting dengue as an infant, and overcame immense challenges to excel in para-archery.

He also clinched gold at the Asian Para Games 2018 and was previously India’s first Paralympic medalist in archery (bronze) at Tokyo 2020.

#2 IM Vijayan (Padma Shri)

IM Vijayan was Indian football team's former captain (Image via AIFF)

One of Indian football’s greatest forwards, IM Vijayan, was honored with the Padma Shri for his outstanding contribution to the sport. A former captain of the Indian national football team, Vijayan was a dominant force in Indian football during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

He scored 29 international goals in 72 appearances for India and formed a formidable strike partnership with Bhaichung Bhutia. He was also the recipient of the Arjuna Award in 2003. His legendary goal against Bhutan in the 1999 SAF Games, scored in just 12 seconds, remains one of the fastest international goals in football history.

#1 Satyapal Singh (Padma Shri)

Satyapal Singh previously won the Dronacharya Award (Image via AND college)

One of India’s most accomplished para-athletics coaches, Satyapal Singh, was conferred the Padma Shri for his contribution to coaching and athlete development. He holds the distinction of being the youngest-ever Dronacharya Awardee and has coached Indian para-athletes in 35 international competitions, including the 2008 and 2016 Paralympics, multiple Asian Para Games (2010, 2014, 2018), and the Commonwealth Games (2010).

Singh served as the Chief Coach for the World Para Athletics Championships and played a crucial role in mentoring Praveen Kumar, who won gold at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news