"Its a lot more testing than I'm used to": Hailie Deegan opens up about transitioning from stock cars to Indy NXT

Indy NXT's Instagram page recently shared HMD Motosports rookie Hailie Deegan's video opening up about her transition from stock cars to Indy NXT. Deegan began competing in stock cars in 2017 and won three ARCA Menards Series West races before switching to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series full-time in 2021.

After debuting in the Xfinity Series in 2022, Hailie Deegan completed 17 races for AM Racing in 2024 post which she separated from the team and switched to Indy Car. In the video shared by her current team HMD Motorsports, the 23-year-old speedster commented on training for Indy NXT stating that it has been fun for her.

Additionally, she talked about how the two-day practice tests at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are helping her with her goals for the 2025 Indy Car season:

"The two day tests really help a lot because you get to learn the track, and everything about it the first day and then you really get to disect the footage and really look at the data and see where you're needing to improve more."

Deegan continued:

"And I just think that it gives you more time. It's not so like rushed, even though it's a lot more testing than I'm used to. But you're not rushing at all when it's a two-day test."

Hailie Deegan struggled with the practice tests initially, given she finished last on the timesheets and was 2.9 seconds off the pace on her first two-day Indy NXT test in Sebring in January 2025. In her last session, the HMD Motorsports driver reduced the gap to 1.8 seconds showcasing a sign of improvement.

Talking about the testing before she makes her Indy NXT debut in March 2025, Deegan said:

"I've been really really enjoying it, all the testing we've been getting and seat time, I feel like I've been learning so much. Like there is so much to learn. But for me, like I've been having a blast doing it and just trying something new. It's been a big change, but its been a fun one."

"I'm looking to do better": Hailie Deegan comments on her goals via Indy NXT tests

In the video of Deegan posted by HMD Motorsports, the 23-year-old looked excited talking about her goals and expectations from the tests she's been undergoing for Indy NXT. Commenting on the same, Hailie Deegan said:

"When it comes to I guess, my goals, going into a weekend I'm just looking or going into a test, I'm looking to constantly progress. I'm looking to do better, be quicker, closer than I was previously. So we've been doing that every single test, which is good. That's what I've been trying to accomplish."

In addition to the two-day Indy tests at tracks like Sebring and Indianapolis, Deegan also participated in open-wheel racing during a one-off weekend in October 2024, competing in the Formula Regional Americas Championship.

At the time she finished 11th in the first race and 10th in her second, in a field of 15 cars. Addressing the open-wheel race, Hailie Deegan said that she didn't want to go into St. Pete as her first race and "try to figure it all out there.”

During Indy NXT's content day on January 28, 2025, Hailie Deegan revealed her realistic expectations from her Indy NXT debut stating she is aware that she won't win her first race.

The former NASCAR racer said that she hasn't set any finishing goals as she wants to see how she performs at her debut, adding she doesn't know how everyone races or how many wrecks there will be.

