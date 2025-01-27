Josef Newgarden's wife Ashley shares adorable glimpse of "moms trying to workout" featuring son Kota 

Josef Newgarden's wife Ashley recently took to Instagram to share an adorable glimpse of trying to work out while her son Kota embraced her from behind. In another story, the 2 times NTT INDYCAR SERIES Championship winner's wife posted a picture of their son pouting and posing with a finger on his cheek.

Ashley captioned the image of her attempt at fitness around Kota stating:

"Moms trying to workout."

Ashley Newgarden's workout update featuring Kota (Image via Instagram/ @ashleynewgarden)

In an Instagram post in April 2022, Newgarden announced Kota Nicolai Newgarden's arrival into their lives with the caption:

"We are a pretty private family, so I won’t be sharing much, but since the racing world knows, Ashley and I wanted to say that Kota is here safe and sound. Both mom and little man are doing really great"

Josef Newgarden and Ashley met when she was working as a princess model at Disneyland in 2014, after which the two confirmed their relationship via a post on Instagram wherein Ashley celebrated his win at the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series, calling him a "champion".

After a one-year-engagement, Newgarden and Ashley tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed Kota in 2022. The Team Penske driver had proposed to Ashley during a vacation in Kyoto in October 2018.

In an Instagram post dated April 19, 2022, Ashley shared an image of the couple's firstborn and explained that the meaning of Kota stems from a Japanese word meaning "happiness" and "good fortune".

"Nothing was that far off": Josef Newgarden comments on his takeaways from 2024 season

During his recent appearance at the Preseason Press Conference, the two-time IndyCar and Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden talked about his takeaways from the 2024 season as he gears up for this year.

While Newgarden won the 2024 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, he and Team Penske mate Scott McLaughlin violated push-to-pass rules on starts and restarts, resulting in them being disqualified in April 2024.

Answering a question about his performance on permanent and street circuits in recent years, Newgarden said that the year 2024 was "unfortunate in a lot of ways". He stated that when one looks at the numbers and studies the average position, Team Penske is in just as good of a post as they've always been.

The IndyCar ace added that everyone is aware of the "outline events" that took place last year, but the numbers don't make it seem any different to what it was a few years ago. Commenting on his plan for the upcoming season and his takeaways from the previous year, Josef Newgarden said:

“I think we’ve just got to right the ship in some ways from what we saw last year. We just had choppy water, and I think once we find a little clearer water, we’re going to be in a good spot." (14:25)

"I guess that’s what I took from last year, when I really dove into the numbers, that nothing was that far off.”

Newgarden commented on the spirit of Team Penske after the 2024 season stating that "resilience" is the word that comes to his mind when thinking of his team. He mentioned that everyone is "rallied together and ready to go" adding that the team strives to get better every year.

