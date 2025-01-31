Marco Andretti's fiance Billie Jo Powers shares adorable photos enjoying beach getaway with daughter

Marco Andretti's fiancé Billie Jo Powers, recently shared a carousel of adorable photos showcasing a beach getaway in Miami Beach, Florida with her husband and daughter Miura. The couple have been posting updates about their little one's trip to Miami including a celebration of her first flight to the city.

In the carousel, the Andretti Global racer's beau looks stunning in a black bathing suit as she poses happily with her daughter. Additionally, the post features multiple pictures of baby Miura in a floral pink onesie with oversized flower-shaped sunglasses and a white hat.

Trending

Marco Andretti also shared a post showcasing the family's Miami getaway with the caption "Fun week down south 🏝️ Mi’s first trip!". Marco's carousel features multiple images of his fiance and daughter, wherein one of the pictures showcases the Indy racer and his family with Scott Dixon's wife, Emma Davies.

The Andretti Global racer and Billie Jo Powers got engaged in 2024 and announced the same at the 2024 Indy 500 weekend. Billie Jo Powers announced the birth of their daughter via an Instagram post in September 2024, with the caption:

"Miura Micah Andretti. God’s greatest gift! Our perfect little angel arrived 9.17.24 No words could ever describe the love that we feel finally having her in our arms. Our greatest blessing!!!"

Before meeting Billie, Marco was married to model Marta Krupa since September 2017. However, Marta and the Indy Car racer announced their separation via Instagram in December 2021.

Marco Andretti returns to Indy 500 lineup after stepping down from full-time Indy Car racing in 2021

In January 2021, Marco Andretti announced his plan to step down from full-time Indy Car racing via a tweet. The Indy Car racer's tweet read:

"Upon some careful thought over the past couple of months, I have made the decision to make some changes to my racing activities and focus for 2021,"

The Andretti Global racer announced at the time that he would run his 16th Indy 500 in May and focus on the same, given he almost won the series as a freshman in 2006. Additionally, Marco became the first in his popular racing family to win the pole position for the 2020 Indianapolis 500 in December 2020, since his grandfather Mario Andretti in 1987.

Announcing his departure from full-time Indy Car racing, Marco expressed excitement about what the future held at the time. He expressed gratitude to his father and Andretti Autosport for giving him the freedom to "proceed forward a little differently this upcoming season."

However, in the first week of January 2025, Andretti Global announced that Marco Andretti will attempt to qualify for his 20th Indianapolis 500 in May 2025, marking his return to Indy Car racing. Marco's return followed the unexpected event of his brother Micheal Andretti turning over the leadership of their team to Dan Towriss.

Announcing Marco's return to Indy Car racing at Andretti Global in 2025, the team's COO, Rob Edwards, told RACER:

“He has a lot of experience at Indianapolis, and I think we all see benefits in running an extra car in Indy and the extra data, information, opportunity to try things, opportunities to work together.”

In his time away from full-time Indy Car racing, Marco Andretti raced in the Superstar Racing Experience as well as NASCAR's Truck Series and ARCA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback