Alex Palou gives a clear verdict on leaving IndyCar for F1

Alex Palou has given a firm update on considering departing IndyCar to join F1. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver is enjoying a phenomenal 2025 season, having won six of the nine races so far.

Ad

The three-time IndyCar champion claimed his latest victory at the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America on Sunday (June 22) by overcoming a chaotic race laden with caution periods to land on the right side of the numerous strategic calls among teams. He broke the two-race winning streak of Kyle Kirkwood, who is the only driver to beat the CGR driver this season.

After his victory, the Spaniard sat down for an interview with SpeedFreaks. Host Kenny Sargent admitted to believing that IndyCar drivers are better than F1 drivers for two reasons - the lack of power steering on Indy cars (which makes it more physically challenging) and the diversity of tracks the American series races on, including ovals.

Ad

Trending

When he asked Alex Palou for his opinion, the No. 10 CGR driver replied [5:25 onwards]:

"I can tell you that it's tough to compare series here and there. Like I drove one of those cars, they're pretty sweet. It's very different. I agree with you that having a series that has street courses, crazy street courses, ovals, and road courses, you need to be very good at all of them to be able to fight for the championship."

Ad

The 2025 Indy 500 winner described why racing on such a variety of tracks makes IndyCar so special and committed to continuing racing in the series.

"So I think that makes it spectacular for all the drivers, like switching the mindset and how you drive and how you prepare for the races from one weekend to another. It makes it so fun, and I love it here. So yeah, don't you worry, I'm not going anywhere," Palou added.

Ad

Ad

Alex Palou had half a shot at fulfilling his F1 dream when McLaren signed him as its reserve driver for 2023. They also had an agreement for the Spaniard to drive for its IndyCar team, Arrow McLaren, from 2024, but he backed out of it to continue racing for Chip Ganassi Racing. McLaren's lawsuit against him is still ongoing in the UK commercial courts.

Palou has also been linked with a move to Cadillac F1 in 2026, but he no longer feels drawn to F1.

Ad

Alex Palou feels surreal about Honda's winning streak in IndyCar: "It's not normal"

Alex Palou celebrates with his team after the 2025 XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

Alex Palou's win at Road America marked Honda's ninth win in nine races this season and 10th consecutive overall, if last year's season finale at Nashville, which Colton Herta won, is taken into consideration. Rival engine manufacturer, Chevrolet, has yet to step on the top step of the podium this season.

Ad

In the post-race press conference after the grueling 55-lap race, Palou spoke about Honda's hot streak.

"Yeah, it's crazy. I think if you look at the paces, if you look at the races, it doesn't make sense. I think it's kind of the same magical moment that we have in the 10 car, it's the same for Honda, where even though sometimes they've not been -- we've not been the fastest that we're able to maximize everything and get the win, like Kirkwood did at St. Louis not long ago," he said via ASAP Sports.

Ad

"I think it's amazing. It's not normal that it's happening. I don't think there's huge differences between drivers or engines. Yeah, they should be proud of that, as well," he added.

Alex Palou extended his lead in the championship over second-placed Kyle Kirkwood to 93 points after Road America. IndyCar's next race weekend is at Mid-Ohio from July 4 to 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.