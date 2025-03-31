Danica Patrick drops 2-word reaction to reports Rachel Zegler being fired by major studios

Danica Patrick dropped a savage 2-word reaction to a video claiming how Disney star Rachel Zegler has been fired by major studios, and how the new movie featuring her as Snow White has received an underwhelming reception at the box office. The American actor has garnered part of the blame for the remake not being able to fulfill its expectations within the first week of the release.

Danica Patrick has become the latest right-wing voice to criticize Rachel Zegler, the actress who has been in the headlines ever since she was announced to be playing Snow White in Disney's remake of the 1937 classic.

The 23-year-old had already been criticized for her casting, and some of the comments she made about the original movie, which offended some sections of the public. She was also criticized for sharing her political opinions while promoting the movie.

Instagram account @irrelevantnewsfeed blasted Zegler for her antics before the movie release, and labeled her actions as 'corporate feminism meets TikTok activism'.

Danica Patrick reshared this reel via her Instagram story and left a cold message along with it.

"Bye bye", she wrote.

Screen grab from Danica Patrick's instagram story [via Instagram/danicapatrick]

There has been a pile-on on Zegler, especially from the politically right-leaning crowd and supporters of Donald Trump and the Republican party. Zegler had also made negative comments about these groups in the past. Patrick fits in with this description, being a Trump supporter, and having campaigned for the 78-year-old during the 2024 elections.

Disney had reportedly benched Zegler after they realized that she could not be controlled by their press officers, as the studio was worried about how her opinions may affect the reception their movie would receive.

The video also claimed that Zegler has been fired by Disney after originally being cast for Toy Story 5 and a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot. But reports that the actress was part of either of these two projects remain speculative, and no official announcement had been made.

Danica Patrick shares her delight at States 'leading the way for the country' amid Utah's fluoride ban

Danica Patrick at the Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, November 2024 - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick has welcomed Utah's latest ban on fluoride while mentioning her delight at states 'leading the way for the country'. The former IndyCar star has been an advocate for changes in the American food industry, and has worked extensively with the 'Make America Healthy Again' movement.

On Sunday, Patrick reshared a post via her Instagram story, highlighting the Utah ban on fluoride, with a message about states not waiting for federal government intervention.

"Love that states are leading the way for the country. No need to wait for the big machine of the federal government."

Screen grab from Danica Patrick's instagram story [via Instagram/danicapatrick]

Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill to ban the use of fluoride in public water this week, which will come into effect from May 7. Utah is a red state, and the ban on fluoride has been advocated by members of the Republican party since before the election.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is now the health secretary, also claimed that a Trump led government would advise all states to remove fluoride from their public water, citing its harmful effects on the human bones.

While pro-republican voices have welcomed the change, there has been some opposition from various sections of the society, including the Dental Association of America, who claim this move could have dire consequences for the public's dental health. [via BBC]

