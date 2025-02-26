Danica Patrick reacts to $1.1B worth Vivek Ramaswamy announcing that he's running to be Governor of Ohio

Danica Patrick has thrown her support behind Vivek Ramaswamy after the American announced that he would be running for Governor of Ohio. Ramaswamy was named by Donald Trump to lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency alongside Elon Musk after his election victory.

Ad

Danica Patrick has been a Republican flag-bearer, having endorsed Donald Trump during his campaign trail. She has also shared her thoughts about Trump's new cabinet on her Instagram profile, coming out in support of multiple candidates during their senate hearings.

President Trump has also endorsed Ramaswamy (who is worth a whopping $1.1B as per Celebrity Net Worth) for his governor run, saying he will be a great governor and will not let the people down.

Ad

Trending

Patrick shared Ramaswamy's Instagram reel, wherein he is announcing that he will be running for Governor of Ohio in 2026 while sharing her thoughts that the citizens of Ohio are lucky to have a candidate like him. She wrote:

"Lucky you Ohio, @vivekgramaswamy is a brilliant and good human. 🙌🏼"

Danica Patrick's story - Source: via @danicapatrick on Instagram

Ramaswamy was up against Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican Primaries but ended up pulling out of the race and endorsed the eventual victorious candidate. He was named to head the newly created DOGE alongside Elon Musk, but then later left the department to focus on his 2026 gubernatorial campaign.

Ad

Danica Patrick is also from the Midwest, same as Ramaswamy, who is from Ohio. Patrick is originally from Beloit, Wisconsin. She was born in a working-class family, with a Norwegian, Irish, French-Canadian, Italian, and Native American family heritage.

The former IndyCar star began her motorsports career after moving over to Europe to compete in Formula Vauxhall and Formula Ford. She then moved back across to America and made her debut in IndyCar in 2005 with Rahal Letterman Racing.

Ad

Danica Patrick approves of Elon Musk's weekly work update directive

Danica Patrick at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania, November 2024 - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick showed her support for the new weekly update directive issued by the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency. This directive involves the Trump administration requiring every federal employee in the government to provide a report of what tasks they undertook in the last week.

Ad

The former driver showed her support for this initiative, which has garnered an otherwise negative reaction, with several federal employees threatening to resign. This reaction comes from the employees believing that this practice could dismantle critical public services.

Patrick did not shy away from coming out in support of this policy tho, similar to almost every other decision being made by the Trump administration. She shared a post from @davidjharrisjr on her Instagram story on Monday, February 23, which detailed the directions within the new regulations.

Ad

Ad

In a now-expired Instagram story, she shared this post and simply wrote "Brilliant" along with it.

Patrick has certainly made her political affiliations clear during the 2024 election campaign, having even given a speech during Trump's campaign trail in Lititz, Pennsylvania in November. The 42-year-old had previously said that she had never voted in any election in her life before voting for Trump in the 2024 Presidential Elections.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback