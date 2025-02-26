Danica Patrick reacts to comedian Tim Dillon on Robert F Kennedy Jr.

Danica Patrick has shared a celebratory GIF with a clip from comedian Tim Dillon's podcast, wherein the comedian predicts what decisions Robert F Kennedy Jr. will make in the next four years. RFK Jr. was confirmed as the Secretary of Health and Human Services on February 13.

Kennedy Jr. has been a controversial figure for his anti-vaccination stance and his image of being a conspiracy theorist when it comes to modern medicine. Thus, there was a backlash from the medical community when Donald Trump announced his intentions of naming the 71-year-old for HHS Secretary.

However, RFK Jr.'s nomination went through and was approved by the Senate after a close 52-48 vote and he subsequently took oath as the new Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Danica Patrick has supported Trump and almost all his cabinet member nominations and their subsequent confirmations. She also supports RFK's appointment, sharing her delight after his confirmation on February 13.

On Tuesday, Patrick shared a clip from Tim Dillon's podcast, wherein the comedian humorously shares his expectations from the newly elected HHS Secretary. The 42-year-old also shared a GIF of a dancing man, expressing her amusement, along with the reel.

Still from Danica Patrick's Instagram story [@danicapatrick]

The video, posted by @tim_dillons_america on Instagram, was a clip from "The Tim Dillon Show" podcast, wherein Dillon is joking about Kennedy Jr.'s upcoming four-year reign:

"The most interesting thing about the next four years might be letting RFK loose. I hope he uses the military to close down Pizza Huts, because they're using fake cheese."

Patrick also appeared and spoke at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania, in November 2024.

Danica Patrick reacts to Robert F Kennedy Jr.'s appointment

Danica Patrick attends the Turning Point Inaugural-Eve Ball, Washington, D.C. - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick took to X to share her thoughts after Robert F. Kennedy was appointed as the new Secretary of Health and Human Services. She claimed it to be the dawn of a new day and shared a sarcastic comment about his opposers.

Patrick, who has been a Republican crusader since before the 2024 Presidential Elections, shared a post on February 13, saying:

"Dawn of a new day. @RobertKennedyJr is HHS secretary. Wonder how many people will go run and hide in a hole. 😆"

Over the past few months, the former IndyCar driver has used her social media platform to showcase her support for Donald Trump and the Republican party, sharing her support for the President's policy decisions and cabinet nominations, including RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and Kash Patel.

