"Fearless, focused, and flawless": Fans react to the odds Robert Shwartzman had to overcome to secure Indy 500 pole

Robert Shwartzman has received praise from IndyCar fans online after FOX Sports' commentator Will Buxton revealed that the rookie does not have a backup car for the Indy 500. The broadcaster praised the Israeli driver for showing no hesitation, even amid this fact, to grab the pole position for the historic race, via X on Monday.

Robert Shwartzman became the first rookie in 42 years to snatch the pole position for the Indy 500, and did so with a rookie team, Prema. Now, it has also been revealed that the 25-year-old does not even have a backup car for the race, meaning a severe crash could have ended his bid to race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 25.

Will Buxton shared this fact via X on Monday and praised the Israeli driver for the lack of hesitation he showcased to grab his first IndyCar career pole position at the biggest stage.

"Just had some amazing and insightful time with Indy 500 pole sitter Robert Shwartzman. Incredibly, he has no backup car. Every lap, every run on the limit, set in the full knowledge he can’t afford to wreck. And yet… AND YET… no hint of hesitation."

Fans online reacted to this revelation, praising Shwartzman for his steely determination and fearless approach.

"Fearless, focused, and flawless - the Indy 500 spirit embodied!", said one fan.

"Maybe we are witnessing the rise of a generational talent?", claimed another user.

"I like and respect Kyle Larson but Robert Shwartzman is the story of the month.", said another fan.

Here are some more reactions:

"It's going to be tough to bring home the win with the drivers and teams around him, but it's definitely adding hype to the race. Excited to see it in person." said one fan.

"So let’s say he bins it on Carb Day (I don’t want this to happen btw) what happens? Would only add to the drama this week.", questioned another user.

"I hope he doesn't crash before race day. Knowing he doesn't have a backup car, that's got to be worrying even if he doesn't seem to have fear", said another fan.

Shwartzman will start the Indy 500 alongside 2-time winner Takuma Sato and 2024 runner up Pato O'Ward on May 25. The Prema man is aiming to become the first rookie driver since Alexander Rossi in 2016 to win the event in his first try.

Robert Shwartzman admits to being 'scared' of the IMS after grabbing Indy 500 pole

Robert Shwartzman after winning the pole for the 109th Running of the Indy 500 - Source: Getty

Robert Shwartzman revealed that he was 'scared' of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, during an interview after the rookie grabbed the pole position for the Indy 500. The driver shared his belief that the fear comes out of respect for the historic race and dangerous race venue.

On Sunday, journalist Jeff Gluck asked Shwartzman why the challenge of the Indy 500 and the IMS did not faze him, referencing F1 star Oscar Piastri’s recent comment that he wouldn’t want to race in the event because of how intense and risky it can be. The Prema driver responded, saying:

Well, don't get me wrong, I was, and I am scared of this. You have to be scared of this track."

"You know, you have to respect the Indy 500. That's where you still have to have this knowledge and feeling that, you know, 'this track, can damage, a lot'. So, you have to know that, you have to respect it, and you have to keep it under control. That's where, I think, also for my side, where I was rewarded by Indy that I managed to keep it under control, under this thin line of balance." he added.

Shwartzman was part of the F1 paddock up until last year, serving as Ferrari's reserve driver. He has also been Piastri's teammate in F2 with the Prema team, back in 2021.

