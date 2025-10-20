  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • Indy 500 breakout star Robert Shwartzman shares powerful message as 'life comes full circle'

Indy 500 breakout star Robert Shwartzman shares powerful message as 'life comes full circle'

By Yash Kotak
Modified Oct 20, 2025 15:16 GMT
109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Previews - Source: Getty
Robert Shwartzman celebrates after securing pole for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

IndyCar driver Robert Shwartzman has shared a powerful message about his surreal life experience this year ahead of the release of his song "Pole Position." The PREMA Racing driver sent the motorsport world into a frenzy in May this year by securing pole position for the 109th Indianapolis 500 as a rookie.

Ad

Shwartzman debuted in IndyCar in 2025 along with PREMA, which also entered the premier American open-wheel racing series this year. There were a lot of unknowns heading into the season, and the former Ferrari development driver's results in the first five races of the season were mediocre.

However, despite never having raced on an oval before 2025, Robert Shwartzman's performance came alive at the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He earned a shock pole position with a four-lap average speed of 232.79 mph, edging out two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato's speed of 232.478 mph.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Though his race ended after an unfortunate collision with his pit crew during a pit stop, Shwartzman's pole position etched his name in the history books of IndyCar and the Greatest Spectacle of Racing. The Russian-Israeli driver recently revealed that he would be releasing a song named "Pole Position," which he began working on this year long before his Indy 500 pole.

Robert Shwartzman shared an emotional post on Monday (October 20) on his social media channels about his emotions behind the song and how it manifested in his Indy 500 pole.

Ad
"When I recorded “Pole Position,” I was thinking about ambition, about how to keep pushing, to be faster, better, stronger," Shwartzman wrote. "It was about the grind, the frustration, the fire that keeps you chasing something bigger than yourself. Back then, it was just a song, actually one of my very first, and didn’t think it was worth releasing. It was a reflection of how it feels to want more, to chase that invisible finish line we all set for ourselves."
Ad
Ad

Elaborating on how his vision for the song manifested in real life, Shwartzman added:

"But I never imagined how real those words would become! Because one day, I found myself standing on an actual race track… and secured THE pole position. The real one. And after that moment, the title hit differently. It was life coming full circle. Funny how art has a way of predicting your own story sometimes. Pole Position isn’t just a song anymore, it’s a reminder that if you stay driven, life eventually catches up to your vision, to what you’ve been working hard towards."
Ad

Robert Shwartzman's future in IndyCar hangs by a thread as PREMA Racing faces financial hurdles

Robert Shwartzman at the 2025 IndyCar Series Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 - Source: Getty
Robert Shwartzman at the 2025 IndyCar Series Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 - Source: Getty

Apart from a historic Indy 500 pole, which made Robert Shwartzman the first rookie to achieve that feat in 83 years, the rest of his season was underwhelming. He scored only two Top 10 finishes, and surprisingly, both of them were on ovals at Gateway and Iowa.

Ad

Midway through the season, there was chatter in the IndyCar paddock about the 26-year-old not wanting to continue in IndyCar after 2025. However, after the season ended, Shwartzman firmly shut those rumors, which he found to be "damaging and offensive."

While he reportedly remains under contract with PREMA Racing for 2026, the team itself is facing financial difficulties. After just one season, the Italian organization is reportedly looking to sell the IndyCar team with an asking price of $20-25 million.

While Callum Ilott is already in talks with 'multiple' teams in the World Endurance Championship and the IMSA SportsCar Championship for 2026, there has yet to be any update on Robert Shwartzman's future.

About the author
Yash Kotak

Yash Kotak

Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.

Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.

Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.

When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing.

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Kotak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications