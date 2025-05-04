Mario Andretti empathizes with Max Verstappen's protective fatherly feeling after birth of daughter Lily

Racing legend Mario Andretti shared his feelings about Max Verstappen not wanting to push his children into racing. The four-time F1 champion welcomed a daughter, Lily, with girlfriend Kelly Piquet ahead of the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

Verstappen has made it clear several times how he wouldn't want his children to follow in his footsteps. In a 2023 interview with Formule1, the Red Bull driver emphasized this point, saying:

"I especially hope that children want to be themselves. That's how I used to be myself. I didn't look up to anyone. I hope that they might get a little bit of that from me: always try to be and remain yourself and not try to copy someone else. Of course it’s also nice to be a fan of someone or that they think: I want to do that later too. Because success inspires. But they shouldn’t want to become a second Max."

Mario Andretti, who has been in the Miami paddock this weekend as the director of the Cadillac F1 team, which unveiled its logo and a new teaser on Saturday, spoke about Verstappen's feelings.

"That's a natural feeling from a father, because there's a danger element. I know how I felt when I stepped out of the cockpit, and now I realize how even my wife was feeling by seeing me on the track and me seeing my own kids on the track. When I'm on the side watching, then I can't watch the start. I can understand clearly what Max is saying. You know, I hope that maybe she (Lily) will be a model or something like that. Something safe," he said via GPblog.

Though Mario Andretti mentioned fears about his children going into racing, his son, Michael Andretti, aced the IndyCar challenge. He became the winningest driver in the CART era with 42 wins and won the 1991 championship. Michael's son, Marco, became a third-generation driver but couldn't replicate the success of his father and grandfather. He will record his 20th Indy 500 attempt on May 25.

Max Verstappen took pole position on Saturday for the Miami GP. His performance was followed by a crystal clear reply to those who mentioned how he'd lose speed after the birth of a child.

"Clearly, it didn't make me slower as well, being a dad. So that's a positive," he said during the FIA post-qualifying presser.

Lily is Kelly Piquet's second daughter. She had her first daughter, Penelope, with former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat.

Mario Andretti credits his late wife for supporting his family and long racing career

Mario Andretti at F1 75 Live - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Mario Andretti got married to his late wife, Dee Ann, when he was only 21. His professional racing career had only begun, and years later, he tasted success with IndyCar and F1.

In an interview with Formula Reports in April, the 85-year-old spoke about his career longevity and how his wife tirelessly supported him and the family.

"You know, throughout my career, I always say that, even after reflecting, I realized how much I appreciated the fact that I had a young family, how my wife just never made me feel guilty for being so selfish to do so much. And then I couldn't spend a lot of quality time with my young family and my kids. But I did everything, my best to bring them around. I don't know if I'm answering that question (about longevity), but it's pure love and desire to be in the cockpit, that's all I ever had in my life. I never cared," he said. [16:05 onwards]

Mario Andretti will be a permanent fixture in the F1 paddock from 2026 onwards, with Cadillac F1 entering the pinnacle of motorsport as the 11th team. The team will use Ferrari engines and gearboxes, but has yet to announce its driver line-up. Former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez is rumored to be the top contender for one seat, potentially alongside IndyCar star Colton Herta.

