"Not for me": McLaren star Oscar Piastri rules out Indy 500 while praising 'crazy' IndyCar drivers

A 2025 F1 world championship contender, Oscar Piastri has ruled out a future shot at IndyCar's Indy 500. He, however, didn't shy away from showering huge praise on IndyCar drivers.

Ad

In an interaction in the Miami F1 paddock, Piastri said:

"No, not for me. Firstly, you know, my kind of dream and goal has always been to race in F1, so I'm very happy with where I am, but also those guys are crazy!," Piastri said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

IndyCar has been around since 1920. Over the years, the sport has evolved massively, with speeds reached comparable to what Formula 1 drivers can pull off.

Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou is the current champion in America's highest class of open-wheel racing.

Oscar Piastri's take on where 'pole went away' for Miami Sprint race

While Oscar Piastri has ruled out competing in the Indy 500, he missed out on pole position for the Miami GP Sprint race on Friday. In the dying stages of SQ3, his final lap was only good enough for second place.

Ad

Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli secured pole position. Following the end of the session, Piastri said:

"It wasn’t the best lap ever. ... I had a lock-up into the last corner, which I think was probably where pole went away, but P2 is still a good result. We can still fight from there in the Sprint tomorrow, so all in all, I’m pretty happy," Piastri said via F1.

Ad

The Australian driver has been competing in the pinnacle of motorsport since 2023. He has amassed over 50 race starts and has five Grand Prix wins and 14 pole positions.

In the ongoing Formula 1 season, Piastri is leading the drivers' championship with 99 points. His McLaren teammate, Lando Norris, is hot on his heels with 89, while reigning world champion Max Verstappen is third with 87 points.

The remainder of the 2025 season is going to be a fascinating watch. Oscar Piastri showed a few moments of brilliance last year, but, in 2025, he has found consistency in his McLaren car.

Ad

The ongoing Miami Grand Prix weekend has all the ingredients for a fierce battle toward the north end of the grid between Piastri and Norris.

However, the duo will have to be wary of Verstappen and Co., especially during the main Grand Prix on Sunday. At the end of the weekend, there could be a new championship leader.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. He is extremely adept at producing all kinds of articles. When he is not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains and exploring scenic places. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.