Scott McLaughlin expresses his shock in 3 words after New York Knicks stun Boston Celtics in playoffs

Scott McLaughlin couldn't hide his shock after witnessing one of the biggest upsets in the NBA playoffs in recent years — the New York Knicks stunning the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. The IndyCar driver, who is a passionate fan of the Knicks, watched as his team headed into the matchup as underdogs.

However, defying expectations, the Knickerbockers clinched victory against the Celtics in the high-stakes encounter, recovering from a 20-point deficit in the third quarter to seal the win on the night. Unable to contain his excitement following his team’s win, Scott McLaughlin took to social media to share a three-word reaction. Reposting a video from the New York Knicks on his Instagram story, he accompanied it with the caption:

“What is happening.”

Scott McLaughlin reacted to the New York Knicks' performance against the Boston Celtics. Image: @smclaughlin via Instagram

The Knicks' performance could be dubbed a repeat of the first meeting between both teams, where the New Yorkers also came back from a 20-point deficit to clinch victory. As the NBA playoffs roll on, the Celtics will head to Madison Square Garden with hopes of salvaging what is fast becoming a faltering playoff campaign.

Shifting the focus to track action, Scott McLaughlin will hope to build on the impressive results he recorded at the Children’s Grand Prix of Alabama. The New Zealander finished the race in third place to mark his first podium finish of the 2025 season. McLaughlin will aim for an even better outing when he takes to the grid for the Sonsio Grand Prix.

Scott McLaughlin names his dream NBA Conference final

Scott McLaughlin continues to show his interest in the NBA Conference Finals in the most passionate way. The Team Penske driver recently named the conference final he would love to see.

The 31-year-old, who has been a longtime supporter of the New York Knicks, recently hinted that he would love an Eastern Conference Finals between the Knicks and the Indiana Pacers. In his X post on Wednesday, the IndyCar star wrote:

“What I would do for a Pacers vs. Knicks Eastern Finals 💖💖💖💖”

The post, which largely echoes a reigniting of the nostalgic matchup between both Eastern Conference outfits, could well become a reality—especially considering the Indiana Pacers, like the Knicks, are two games up against the Cavaliers in their semifinal clash. Should this scenario unfold, it will rekindle the rivalry between both franchises that defined the Eastern Conference in the 1990s.

While both the Knicks and the Pacers continue their impressive postseason form, Scott McLaughlin will hope it rubs off on his outing at the upcoming Sonsio Grand Prix—a race where he is yet to record a win. His best result at the Indianapolis event remains the sixth-place finish he achieved during the 2024 edition, which Alex Palou won.

