What is the highest capable speed of the Indy 500 pace car Chevrolet Corvette ZR1?

The Indy 500 is right around the corner, and preparations for the event have begun in full swing. Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar president, Douglas Boles, has announced the pace car that will run during this year's 109th Indianapolis 500 on May 25.

Ad

The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 will lead the cars to the green flag. It can hit a top speed of 233mph and go from 0 to 60mph in 2.3 seconds. It has a horsepower of 1064 at 7000 rpm and a 5.5 L twin turbo V8, making it one of the most powerful Corvettes. The pace car has been modified with an aero package to create downforce at top speeds.

While talking to IndyCar, Chevrolet vice president Scott Bell said:

Ad

Trending

“Chevrolet is proud that the 2025 Corvette ZR1, our fastest Corvette ever, will be the Official Pace Car for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500. With a top speed of 233 mph, the Corvette ZR1 is the perfect fit to lead the Indy 500 field to green."

The car will don an Arctic white paint job, jet black interior accents, and the Indy 500 logo. It will also have carbon fiber wheels for a racy look. IMS president Douglas Boles expressed how he felt about the Corvette leading the grid during the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing' (via IndyCar):

Ad

“As we anticipate another iconic Indianapolis 500, we are once again excited to have the incredible American sports car Corvette pacing the field. The race car-like performance of the Corvette ZR1 makes it the perfect car to pace the Indianapolis 500, and the distinctive sound of the Chevrolet V8 engine will echo brilliantly inside the walls of IMS.”

Ad

Michael Strahan will be the honorary pace car driver. This also marks the 36th time a Chevrolet car has served as the pace car at the Indy 500.

Andretti Global driver says teams cannot rely on the Indy 500 open test

The Indy 500 open test was held between April 23 and 24, during which the drivers could test the hybrid system and teams could collect data. However, Andretti Global driver Kyle Kirkwood has advised teams to refrain from concluding from the available data (via Racer):

Ad

"It was just too nice, to be honest, to see what it will do. The track never got super hot or super greasy, so maybe there was some increased deg, but nothing that really stood out while you were sitting there in a pack, going after it lap after lap."

The hybrid system was introduced during Mid-Ohio last season. Some drivers have gotten accustomed to it, while others are still trying to figure it out. But the bigger question was about the engine's performance at the Indianapolis track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.