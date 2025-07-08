Will Buxton justifies controversial comparison between Fernando Alonso and Scott Dixon with new Lewis Hamilton argument 

IndyCar commentator Will Buxton has clarified his controversial comparison between six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon and two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso. The Briton brought statistics of F1's only two seven-time champions, Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher, to defend his argument.

On Sunday, July 6, Scott Dixon won the IndyCar's Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio by beating teammate and reigning champion Alex Palou. With that victory, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver recorded his 21st consecutive season with a race win. Buxton put out an X post, hailing the 45-year-old as one of racing's all-time greats and asking fans to name another athlete who boasts of such generational consistency.

When one fan suggested Fernando Alonso as another athlete with supreme consistency for two decades in F1, the IndyCar commentator bluntly rubbished it. He wrote:

"Sorry dude but Fernando ain't even close."

Fernando Alonso at the F1 British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

This sparked a controversy, with fans slamming Will Buxton for his 'disrespectful' assessment. In a recent follow-up post, the former F1 presenter replied to a fan who claimed that he would be "cooked alive" for the comparison. Buxton defended his stance with another comparison involving Scott Dixon, Lewis Hamilton, and Michael Schumacher.

"Oh 100% in the frying pan. Simply meant close by the metric of winning season on season. Maximum in F1 is Lewis and Michael at 15 consecutive. Fernando’s run was 4. Which isn’t close to 21. Is Alonso insanely talented? Of course. Cross generational greatness. Never in doubt."

Will Buxton was an F1 journalist with the F1TV team for seven years before he joined FOX's IndyCar booth in 2025. Earlier this year, he also compared Dixon and Hamilton, calling them the 'GOAT' of their respective sports.

Hamilton is having a particularly tough first year with Ferrari. For the first time in over a decade, he couldn't earn a podium finish at his home race, the British GP, on Sunday.

Will Buxton cement his claim about Scott Dixon being one of the world's best athletes as fans respond

Scott Dixon's consistency in IndyCar has been unparalleled. He has six championships, one Indy 500 victory, and 18 seasons of finishing within the Top 5 in the standings, including the season when he won the title.

His victory at the 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio was his 59th career win. When Will Buxton asked fans on X to name athletes with as impressive a resume as Dixon's, some names that popped up and Buxton acknowledged were tennis legend Novak Djokovic, NFL icon Tom Brady, and Sachin Tendulkar, the 'God of cricket'.

In a follow-up post, the IndyCar commentator emphasized his point about Dixon's greatness after fans gave their input. He wrote:

"Some great replies to this. All emphasising the point that shouldn’t just be seen as one the greatest racers of all time, but one of the best athletes in history."

IndyCar will head to the Iowa Speedway this upcoming weekend for the Iowa double-header weekend from July 11 to 13.

