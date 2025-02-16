"Sucks that we don't get the respect" - When Pato O'Ward called out people undermining IndyCar compared to F1

Pato O'Ward, whose first dream was to race in Formula 1, once expressed his disappointment with people in the racing world not giving the deserved respect and attention to IndyCar as they did to F1. In an interview with The Race during the 2021 F1 Mexican GP, the Mexican driver laid out his argument.

O'Ward compared the eyeballs on IndyCar and F1 with the example of his rivalry that year with Alex Palou. The Arrow McLaren driver said:

"The series is growing. But it’s not growing at the pace that it should, and it doesn’t get the respect that it should – not even close. The fight between me and [Alex] Palou was huge, a great fight, two young guys, Spanish and Mexican and all the Latin and like, oh my God, if that was happening in Formula 1, even people that have no idea what Formula 1 is would realize about it and know about it. And we both expressed our opinions where we’re like: it just sucks. It really sucks that we don’t get the respect that we feel like we should get," Pato said.

Eventually, Pato O'Ward couldn't contend for the championship. Palou won his maiden IndyCar title with Chip Ganassi Racing while two-time champion Josef Newgarden overtook O'Ward to finish runner-up in the standings.

The Mexican driver's argument, however, could be tested in 2025, with IndyCar's new exclusive broadcaster, FOX, going all out on the marketing side. They spent over $30 million to showcase three commercials, the third of which was centered around Pato O'Ward, at the Super Bowl 2025. The game witnessed a record 127.7 million TV viewership, which was sweet music to IndyCar's ears.

When Pato O'Ward was at a "loss for words" after his first F1 test with McLaren

Pato O'Ward at the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Pato O'Ward has been racing full-time in IndyCar since 2020 - all with Arrow McLaren. In 2021, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown offered him an F1 test contingent on him winning an IndyCar race that year. The No. 8 driver did what was required and Brown held up his side of the bargain.

O'Ward took the wheel of McLaren's MCL35M in Abu Dhabi at the end of the season and competed 92 laps around the Yas Marina Circuit. After the mind-blowing test, he said via Motorsport:

"I’m at a loss for words about today. The experience and the opportunity is rare, once in a lifetime. But man, wow! Like, wow, these cars are ridiculous. I was expecting crazy and insane, and this is crazy and insane times 10. I thought the IndyCar was fast, and my eyes, I mean, it was just crazy. I don’t know what else to say," Pato said.

Since then, he has tested McLaren's F1 machinery on several occasions, including three professional appearances in practice sessions. He most recently drove McLaren's modified 2023 challenger for a Pirelli test in Jerez, Spain, on February 12 as part of his reserve driver duties for the team.

