What time is IndyCar race today (July 6)? Start time, starting grid, and TV channel details for Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

IndyCar will host its 10th round of the 2025 season today (July 6) at Mid-Ohio. Reigning champion Alex Palou refuses to relent, as he starts on pole for the third time this season.

Ad

The 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio will see two young drivers, Nolan Siegel and Kyffin Simpson, starting the race in the Top 6, having recorded career-best qualifying results on Saturday. In a way, Simpson helped teammate Palou in the championship. He was the last driver to get into the Fast 6 in qualifying and knocked out Kyle Kirkwood, the runner-up in the standings.

Honda continues to be the top dog, with Chevrolet having an outside chance at its first win. Team Penske had a triple knockout in Round 1 of qualifying, continuing its disastrous run in 2025.

Ad

Trending

Will Power admitted that the 13-turn, 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio circuit will favor Honda-powered cars. Chevy's best shot at a victory lies in the hands of Arrow McLaren, with Christian Lundgaard, the unsung star of the first half of the season, starting behind Palou in P2. 2024 winner at the circuit, Pato O'Ward, cannot be counted out even though he starts in P15.

IndyCar still awaits a third race winner in 2025 to steal the limelight from Alex Palou and Kyle Kirkwood. Home hero Graham Rahal had a subpar qualifying session and will start the race in a lowly P20.

Ad

With this basic understanding of the storylines, let us take a look at the full starting line-up for the 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

Full starting grid for the 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

Alex Palou Christian Lundgaard Kyffin Simpson Nolan Siegel Colton Herta Louis Foster Kyle Kirkwood Marcus Armstrong Scott Dixon Christian Rasmussen Marcus Ericsson Alexander Rossi Conor Daly David Malukas Pato O'Ward Felix Rosenqvist Santino Ferrucci Josef Newgarden Sting Ray Robb Graham Rahal Scott McLaughlin Will Power Devlin DeFrancesco Callum Ilott Jacob Abel Rinus Veekay Robert Shwartzman

TV Channel and live stream details for the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio

The 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio was one of five races in the second half of the season that had their start times changed by FOX. Instead of the original 2 pm ET start time, the race coverage will begin at 1 pm ET.

Ad

Graham Rahal's father and three-time champion Bobby Rahal is the grand marshal for the event. The Mid-Ohio race will go green at 1:22 pm, which US viewers can watch on FOX.

For non-US viewers, here's a country-wise list of TV channels and streaming options:

Canada: TSN, TSN+

TSN, TSN+ Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 Spain: Movistar+

Movistar+ France: Canal+

Canal+ Germany: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Belgium: VOO Sport World

VOO Sport World Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

ESPN, TV Cultura Middle East: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport Italy: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Portugal: Sport TV

Sport TV Singapore: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Japan: Gaora Sports

Gaora Sports Hong Kong: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Hungary: Arena 4

Arena 4 Turkey: S Sport

If you don't find your country mentioned in this list, check out this page on the series' official website for an exhaustive list. Fans can also stream the race on IndyCar's official streaming website/app - indycarlive.com. The service requires a paid subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.