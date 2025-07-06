  • home icon
What time is IndyCar race today (July 6)? Start time, starting grid, and TV channel details for Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

By Yash Kotak
Modified Jul 06, 2025 11:30 GMT
NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Source: Getty
Alex Palou at IndyCar's Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Source: Getty

IndyCar will host its 10th round of the 2025 season today (July 6) at Mid-Ohio. Reigning champion Alex Palou refuses to relent, as he starts on pole for the third time this season.

The 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio will see two young drivers, Nolan Siegel and Kyffin Simpson, starting the race in the Top 6, having recorded career-best qualifying results on Saturday. In a way, Simpson helped teammate Palou in the championship. He was the last driver to get into the Fast 6 in qualifying and knocked out Kyle Kirkwood, the runner-up in the standings.

Honda continues to be the top dog, with Chevrolet having an outside chance at its first win. Team Penske had a triple knockout in Round 1 of qualifying, continuing its disastrous run in 2025.

Will Power admitted that the 13-turn, 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio circuit will favor Honda-powered cars. Chevy's best shot at a victory lies in the hands of Arrow McLaren, with Christian Lundgaard, the unsung star of the first half of the season, starting behind Palou in P2. 2024 winner at the circuit, Pato O'Ward, cannot be counted out even though he starts in P15.

IndyCar still awaits a third race winner in 2025 to steal the limelight from Alex Palou and Kyle Kirkwood. Home hero Graham Rahal had a subpar qualifying session and will start the race in a lowly P20.

With this basic understanding of the storylines, let us take a look at the full starting line-up for the 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

Full starting grid for the 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

  1. Alex Palou
  2. Christian Lundgaard
  3. Kyffin Simpson
  4. Nolan Siegel
  5. Colton Herta
  6. Louis Foster
  7. Kyle Kirkwood
  8. Marcus Armstrong
  9. Scott Dixon
  10. Christian Rasmussen
  11. Marcus Ericsson
  12. Alexander Rossi
  13. Conor Daly
  14. David Malukas
  15. Pato O'Ward
  16. Felix Rosenqvist
  17. Santino Ferrucci
  18. Josef Newgarden
  19. Sting Ray Robb
  20. Graham Rahal
  21. Scott McLaughlin
  22. Will Power
  23. Devlin DeFrancesco
  24. Callum Ilott
  25. Jacob Abel
  26. Rinus Veekay
  27. Robert Shwartzman

TV Channel and live stream details for the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio

The 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio was one of five races in the second half of the season that had their start times changed by FOX. Instead of the original 2 pm ET start time, the race coverage will begin at 1 pm ET.

Graham Rahal's father and three-time champion Bobby Rahal is the grand marshal for the event. The Mid-Ohio race will go green at 1:22 pm, which US viewers can watch on FOX.

For non-US viewers, here's a country-wise list of TV channels and streaming options:

  • Canada: TSN, TSN+
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
  • Spain: Movistar+
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany: Sky Sport
  • Belgium: VOO Sport World
  • Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
  • Middle East: IndyCar LIVE
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Portugal: Sport TV
  • Singapore: IndyCar LIVE
  • Japan: Gaora Sports
  • Hong Kong: IndyCar LIVE
  • Hungary: Arena 4
  • Turkey: S Sport

If you don't find your country mentioned in this list, check out this page on the series' official website for an exhaustive list. Fans can also stream the race on IndyCar's official streaming website/app - indycarlive.com. The service requires a paid subscription.

