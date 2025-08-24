When Michael Schumacher came on the wrong side of F1’s legendary photo finish at Indianapolis

Michael Schumacher won the 2002 F1 championship and became a five-time F1 champion that year. While Ferrari had one of the most dominant seasons that year, it was filled with controversy, including the 2002 Austrian GP and the US GP. The US GP was the one where Schumacher came on the wrong side of the photo finish.Schumacher joined Ferrari after winning two championships with Benetton, with the dream of taking the Scuderia back to its glory days. Schumacher, along with Jean Todt and Ross Brawn, was responsible for the early 2000s success of Ferrari.The German driver won the 2000 and 2001 titles, and came into 2005 as a four-time champion. However, at just the sixth race of the season, Ferrari would give team orders to Rubens Barrichello to let Michael Schumacher pass for the race win and the championship. The same led to criticism from fans and media, and led to FIA’s implementation of the team order rules in 2003.With the 2002 Drivers' Championship and Constructors' Championship decided by the time the United States Grand Prix arrived, Michael Schumacher did the unthinkable, which led to Rubens Barrichello winning the race.Back in the day, the US GP was held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Michael Schumacher had taken the pole. The German led from the start of the race and dominated, with only his teammate Barrichello running within a few seconds of him.Coming towards the end of the race, Michael Schumacher started slowing down around the final corner, which confused Rubens Barrichello at first, who also slowed down. However, the Brazilian then accelerated a bit and won the race by just 0.011 seconds, the second closest finish in F1 history.While the photo finish suggested they crossed at the same time, the timing devices suggested otherwise. When Schumacher was questioned about his decision to slow down, he detailed how his teammate had always supported him, and believed it was a good opportunity to “go equal over the line”.The controversial Ferrari call at the 2002 Austrian GP that gave Michael Schumacher the winRubens Barrichello was comfortably leading the 2002 Austrian GP when Ferrari ordered the Brazilian to let his teammate, Michael Schumacher, pass. Barrichello was hesitant at first, but eventually gave in to the team orders on the final lap.Schumacher started the 2025 season with four wins in the first five races, with Austria being the sixth round. Questions around the Scuderia's team order early in the season, when Schumacher was already in the lead of the championship, were raised.The German driver gave the Winner’s trophy to his teammate during the podium celebration and even suggested during a press conference that retrospectively, he shouldn't have passed Barrichello.