  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • When Michael Schumacher came on the wrong side of F1’s legendary photo finish at Indianapolis

When Michael Schumacher came on the wrong side of F1’s legendary photo finish at Indianapolis

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Aug 24, 2025 14:18 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Europe - Practice - Source: Getty
Michael Schumacher at F1 Grand Prix of Europe - Practice - Source: Getty

Michael Schumacher won the 2002 F1 championship and became a five-time F1 champion that year. While Ferrari had one of the most dominant seasons that year, it was filled with controversy, including the 2002 Austrian GP and the US GP. The US GP was the one where Schumacher came on the wrong side of the photo finish.

Ad

Schumacher joined Ferrari after winning two championships with Benetton, with the dream of taking the Scuderia back to its glory days. Schumacher, along with Jean Todt and Ross Brawn, was responsible for the early 2000s success of Ferrari.

The German driver won the 2000 and 2001 titles, and came into 2005 as a four-time champion. However, at just the sixth race of the season, Ferrari would give team orders to Rubens Barrichello to let Michael Schumacher pass for the race win and the championship. The same led to criticism from fans and media, and led to FIA’s implementation of the team order rules in 2003.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With the 2002 Drivers' Championship and Constructors' Championship decided by the time the United States Grand Prix arrived, Michael Schumacher did the unthinkable, which led to Rubens Barrichello winning the race.

Back in the day, the US GP was held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Michael Schumacher had taken the pole. The German led from the start of the race and dominated, with only his teammate Barrichello running within a few seconds of him.

Ad

Coming towards the end of the race, Michael Schumacher started slowing down around the final corner, which confused Rubens Barrichello at first, who also slowed down. However, the Brazilian then accelerated a bit and won the race by just 0.011 seconds, the second closest finish in F1 history.

Ad

While the photo finish suggested they crossed at the same time, the timing devices suggested otherwise. When Schumacher was questioned about his decision to slow down, he detailed how his teammate had always supported him, and believed it was a good opportunity to “go equal over the line”.

The controversial Ferrari call at the 2002 Austrian GP that gave Michael Schumacher the win

Rubens Barrichello was comfortably leading the 2002 Austrian GP when Ferrari ordered the Brazilian to let his teammate, Michael Schumacher, pass. Barrichello was hesitant at first, but eventually gave in to the team orders on the final lap.

Ad

Schumacher started the 2025 season with four wins in the first five races, with Austria being the sixth round. Questions around the Scuderia's team order early in the season, when Schumacher was already in the lead of the championship, were raised.

The German driver gave the Winner’s trophy to his teammate during the podium celebration and even suggested during a press conference that retrospectively, he shouldn't have passed Barrichello.

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Pranay Bhagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications