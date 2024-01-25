Judoka Maricet Espinosa Gonzalez, who represented Cuba at the Rio Olympics 2016, has died at the age of 34 after reportedly undergoing surgery on January 21, 2024.

According to TMZ, the cause of the death is suspected to be a heart attack. It is uncertain whether the surgery played a part in the demise of the athlete, who was affectionately known as La Mole

The Pan American Judo Confederation conveyed the news of Espinosa's demise on their Instagram account, stating:

“With deep sadness we bid farewell to a legend of Pan-American and Cuban Judo. Maricet Espinosa, affectionately known as 'La Mole', leaves an indelible legacy. Two-time Pan American Champion, World Medalist and Olympic Representative in Rio 2016. Rest in peace, our dearest Maricet. Our condolences to his family and Cuban judo. Your spirit and your achievements will last forever. 🥋🕊️

Maricet Espinosa Gonzalez's death led to a host of reactions from social media users. After the news broke out, a user commented saying that dying at such an early age isn't normal.

"This is NOT normal.", they wrote.

Another user added that it was a matter of concern that a lot of young athletes have died in recent times. About a week ago, Canadian pole vaulter Shawn Barber died due at the age of to medical complications.

"But nobody is supposed to notice all these young athletes dying of late.", the fan's comment read.

A few users posted their condolences after the athlete’s demise, mentioning:

Several users also blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for the 34-year-old's death, stating:

A brief look at Maricet Espinosa Gonzalez's achievements

Maricet Espinosa Gonzalez at the IJF Grand Slam Baku 2016 (Image via International Judo Federation website)

While representing Cuba at the Rio Olympics 2016, Maricet Espinosa Gonzalez advanced to the second round of the 63kg competition as she defeated Nepalese judoka Phupu Lhamu Khatri. However, she faced defeat against Israel's Yarden Gerbi in the second round and couldn't progress further.

Besides this, Gonzalez was a two-time Pan American Games gold medalist, having won the title in 2013 and 2014 in the women’s 63kg category. She also won a silver medal in the continental event in 2016. Her best placement at the World Judo Championships was in 2011, where she finished fifth.

Some of González’s other achievements include winning a combined three bronze medals at the IJF Grand Slam in 2011, 2012, and 2016. Alongside these, she also collected a silver in 2016 and three bronze medals (2013, 2014, 2015) at the IJF Grand Prix tournament.