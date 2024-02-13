3 Pro Kabaddi League teams which have qualified for PKL playoffs 5 seasons in a row

The Pro Kabaddi League started in the year 2014 with eight teams competing against each other in an IPL-style tournament. The PKL gained enormous popularity in India in just a few years. Millions of fans tuned in to watch the matches live every evening, and gradually, the organizers increased the number of teams in the PKL to 12.

Like the IPL, the Pro Kabaddi League has a league stage, where all teams compete against each other twice. At the end of the league round, the top six teams advance to the playoffs. Initially, when there were only eight teams, the top four sides would progress to the semifinals.

The first goal of every PKL franchise is to make it to the playoffs. However, considering that all teams enter with an equal auction purse, it is quite challenging for a particular franchise to consistently qualify for the knockout round.

Although achieving a spot in the playoffs is tough, the following three teams managed to do so in five consecutive Pro Kabaddi League seasons.

#1 Dabang Delhi KC qualified for Pro Kabaddi League playoffs in Seasons 6 to 10

Dabang Delhi KC was the only team that failed to qualify for the Pro Kabaddi playoffs in the first five seasons. Despite signing some big names like Ravinder Pahal, Kashiling Adake, Meraj Sheykh, Surjeet Narwal, and Selavamani K, the Delhi-based franchise never finished in the upper half of the standings.

Things changed for Delhi in Season 6 when they finally made it to the playoffs by finishing third in the Zone A points table. In Season 7, they qualified for their first-ever final, and in Season 8, Delhi won their maiden trophy.

Delhi could not defend their title successfully despite qualifying for the playoffs in Season 9, but they have made it to the knockouts round in Season 10 and have a great chance of regaining the championship now.

#2 UP Yoddhas made it to Pro Kabaddi League playoffs in Seasons 5 to 9

UP Yoddhas debuted in PKL Season 5. Playing under Rishank Devadiga's captaincy, the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise qualified for the playoffs in their first season itself. The players of the Yoddhas team changed regularly, but the performance of the team remained the same till the ninth season.

The Yoddhas finished in the upper half of the points table every time, but somehow they never qualified for the final. UP's streak ended this season as they find themselves 11th in the table right now, with only 29 points from 20 matches.

#3 Patna Pirates made it to Pro Kabaddi League playoffs in Seasons 1 to 5

Patna Pirates was the first team to achieve this unique feat in the PKL. The Pirates won the championship in Seasons 3, 4 and 5. They had made it to the semifinals in Season 1 and 2 as well but lost the semifinal match on both occasions.

The Pirates' streak came to a halt in Season 6, where they missed out on a spot in the playoffs by just two points. They are just one victory away from qualifying for the playoffs in the ongoing season.