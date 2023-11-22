3 reasons why Bengaluru Bulls could win PKL 10

In the highly competitive arena of the Pro Kabaddi League, Bengaluru Bulls have carved a niche as a team synonymous with consistency and performance.

With an impressive track record, including a championship win in season 6 and seven playoff appearances out of 10 seasons, the Bulls enter PKL 10 with a calculated strategy.

Led by experienced coach Randhir Singh, the team has shown resilience, reaching the semi-finals in the last edition. As they gear up for the upcoming season, Bengaluru Bulls have not only retained their core players but also strategically added a mix of seasoned campaigners and young talents in the PKL season 10 auction.

#1 Reliable raiding unit

Bengaluru Bulls have shaped a formidable raiding unit for PKL 10, focusing on retaining key players and bringing in fresh faces. Bharat Hooda, the second-best raider last season with 279 raid points, continues to be a linchpin in their attack.

Neeraj Narwal contributed 95 raid points in the previous season, adds youthful vigour to the raiding department. Vikas Kandola, secured through the Final Bid Match (FBM) card, scored 135 raid points last season, reinforcing the team's offensive capabilities.

Notably, the inclusion of Abhishek Singh, a seasoned raider known for his performances with U Mumba, adds depth to an already potent raiding lineup.

#2 Bengaluru Bulls boast a solid defensive unit

The Bulls boast a sturdy defensive lineup, retaining key players and making strategic additions in the auction. Saurabh Nandal, a defensive stalwart, earned 200 tackle points in just 70 games in PKL, showcasing his reliability and consistency in PKL.

Aman, another retained defender, contributed significantly with 60 points in the previous season. The acquisition of Surjeet Singh, a seasoned defender with a solid track record in PKL and internationally, further fortifies the team's defence. Surjeet's presence among the top 5 defenders in PKL history, with 350 tackle points, adds a layer of experience and assurance.

Additionally, the Bulls secured Vishal, a cover defender with 58 tackle points in PKL 9, enhancing the team's defensive depth.

#3 A wealth of experience

In the auction, Bengaluru Bulls strategically added seasoned campaigners, solidifying their status as one of the most experienced squads in PKL 10. Surjeet Singh, with a rich background representing India at international competitions, brings valuable experience to the team.

Abhishek Singh, a familiar name in the PKL circuit since season 6, further adds to the team's wealth of experience. The acquisition of Ran Singh, an all-rounder with a decade-long presence in PKL, brings a balance of 100 raid points and 275 tackle points over 10 seasons.

With their well-rounded team featuring a potent raiding unit, solid defence, and a mix of seasoned campaigners, Bengaluru Bulls are poised for a strong showing in PKL 10.