3 reasons why Haryana Steelers could win PKL 8

The Haryana Steelers are one team that made a mark for themselves in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) right after their inception. In their debut season in 2017, the Haryana Steelers qualified for the play-offs. They had a brilliant run in the 2019 season as well, making the playoffs yet again.

However, a defeat in the eliminator against U Mumba saw them crash out of the tournament. The 2019 season was the best for the Steelers and they will hope to repeat a similar kind of performance in the league stages this time around and go further in their quest to win their maiden PKL title.

The Haryana Steelers will play the Patna Pirates on December 23rd in their PKL 8 season-opener. The only Elite player retained by them ahead of the auction was Vikash Kandola. The Haryana Steelers made two retentions from the existing Young Player category, namely, Vinay Chand Singh and Vikas Chhillar.

As the Haryana Steelers gear up for the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, let us take a look at three reasons why they could go all the way and win their maiden title.

#1 Vikash Kandola and Rohit Gulia remain central figures for the Steelers

Vikash Kandola - Image Courtesy: PKL

Vikash Kandola has been the best raider for Haryana Steelers in the last two seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League. Unsurprisingly, the team showed faith in him by retaining him for the upcoming season. Vikash Kandola has scored 423 raid points from 55 matches and is the highest point-scorer for the Haryana Steelers in the PKL.

Furthermore, he has been among the top 10 raiders in the league for two consecutive seasons (PKL 6 and 7). Vikash Kandola will once again lead the raiding department for the Haryana Steelers. They expect him to carry forward his good showing into this season as well.

All-rounder Rohit Gulia was the most expensive buy for the Haryana Steelers at the player auction. Rohit adds value to the side with his all-round abilities. He recorded his first 100-point season in PKL 7, playing a key role for the Haryana Steelers. Gulia has 241 points from 60 games, including 4 Super 10s. He also played an important role for Railways in the Senior National Kabaddi Championship, helping them win the title.

#2 Presence of strong all-rounders

Rohit Gulia - Image Courtesy: PKL

The Haryana Steelers went all-out for all-rounder Brijendra Singh Chaudhary at the auction. Although he is yet to make his PKL debut, he will be a key addition to the squad. The Haryana Steelers picked a total of 14 players, among whom six are all-rounders. They are the team with the highest number of all-rounders in their squad.

Other all-rounders in the side include the likes of veterans Rajesh Narwal, Vikas Jaglan, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ajay Ghanghas, and Rohit Gulia.

Rajesh Narwal, who missed the previous edition, will be making his comeback to the PKL. He finished with the highest number of points among all-rounders in the fourth edition. Furthermore, Narwal has the experience of winning the PKL title with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

#3 Good mix of youth and experience

The likes of Vikash Kandola, Rohit Gulia, Vikas Chhillar, and Brijendra Singh Chaudhary are some of the young players who will be under focus for the Haryana Steelers this season. Chand Singh will also have a crucial role to play in the defense.

The inclusion of Rajesh Narwal comes as a big boost. Being an experienced all-rounder, he will provide the team with some much-needed balance.

Former skipper Surender Nada also returns to the side, which is a big plus point for the Haryana Steelers ahead of the upcoming season. Surender Nada led the side in its fifth season, guiding them to the play-offs. He will be their most important player when it comes to the defense department.

Nada, along with Rajesh Narwal, will also be vital in guiding the talented youngsters in the team and helping them channel their potential into desired performances.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

